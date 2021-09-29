Thursday, Sept. 30

Do what needs to be done to keep moving forward. Refuse to let the little things slow you down. Put your heart into what brings you the most joy and turn any negative situation you face into a positive one. Speak up, share your thoughts and make a difference. Engage in activities that nurture the soul and encourage personal growth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to what you do and how you do it, not to what’s going on around you. Taking care of your responsibilities and paying attention to detail will help avoid a run-in with an ill-tempered person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Less hesitation and more action will resolve pending issues. An innovative approach will help you make the changes required to reach your target and motivate you to get moving. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take care of money matters before it’s too late. Not having a realistic view of your financial situation will lead to expenditures you cannot afford. Be smart and set a budget.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Impulsive action will be your downfall. Investigate the ins and outs of a situation before you get involved. Be thorough, dedicated and confident. Romance and self-improvement are encouraged.