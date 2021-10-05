Wednesday, Oct. 6

Evaluate your life, what you’ve done, what you want to do and how best to achieve your goals. Map out a plan and put one foot in front of the other until you feel the peace that comes with living life your way. If you are true to yourself, everything else will fall into place.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t get bogged down. Take a systematic approach to knock off one chore after another. Rewarding yourself for your time, effort and patience will ensure that you don’t fall behind or give up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Think matters through and don’t take on more than you can handle. Home improvements will end up costing more than anticipated. Be innovative, and you’ll find a way to save money.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ve got some good ideas. Don’t hold back; reiterate what you want to do, and you’ll find out quickly who is supportive and who isn’t. Handle those you live with carefully.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be a good listener, and you’ll find out information that will help you avoid a dodgy situation. Say little and keep everyone guessing until you are ready to reveal your next move.