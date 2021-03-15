LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Changes taking place will strike an emotional chord. Work to find new opportunities to fill any void you are feeling. Put your energy into self-improvement and solid, realistic plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Don’t wait for someone to push you in a direction that benefits them more than you. Take control and embrace what you feel passionate about.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Delve into something that makes you feel passionate. Emotional spending and joint ventures will not turn out as planned. You’ll be misled by someone who lacks integrity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t fold under pressure. When in doubt, take a pass. Gravitate toward the things you know are possible and that you enjoy doing. Seek out like-minded people to help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t participate in something you don’t want to pursue. Problems at home will surface if tempers flare. Keep the peace, but don’t lower your standards or do something you’ll regret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Someone who opposes the changes you are initiating will question you. Don’t get into an argument over something that isn’t going to matter as you move forward. Follow your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let your intuition lead the way, and you’ll find a way to use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. Reinventing the way you market yourself will help you in your professional aims.

