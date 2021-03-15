Tuesday, March 16
Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you trust, and you’ll find it easier to shape your plans to fit your goals. A positive approach to life, love and happiness will encourage others to support you. Mark each milestone you accomplish with a reward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Incorporate something you enjoy doing into your daily routine. Educational pursuits that could boost your career. Refuse to let a setback or someone’s actions consume you. Be productive instead of angry.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep marching forward, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Progress takes discipline, fortitude and courage, but the result will be worth it. Don’t stop believing!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotions will confuse you if you let them take control. Be realistic, and you’ll avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Be willing to compromise and simplify.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sort through information, go over details carefully, look for discrepancies and make adjustments. Keep your guard up when dealing with people who talk big, expect a lot and offer little.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to detail, but don’t lose sight of your deadline. Working quickly and finishing on time is as important as the effort you put into anything you pursue.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Changes taking place will strike an emotional chord. Work to find new opportunities to fill any void you are feeling. Put your energy into self-improvement and solid, realistic plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Don’t wait for someone to push you in a direction that benefits them more than you. Take control and embrace what you feel passionate about.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Delve into something that makes you feel passionate. Emotional spending and joint ventures will not turn out as planned. You’ll be misled by someone who lacks integrity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t fold under pressure. When in doubt, take a pass. Gravitate toward the things you know are possible and that you enjoy doing. Seek out like-minded people to help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t participate in something you don’t want to pursue. Problems at home will surface if tempers flare. Keep the peace, but don’t lower your standards or do something you’ll regret.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Someone who opposes the changes you are initiating will question you. Don’t get into an argument over something that isn’t going to matter as you move forward. Follow your heart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let your intuition lead the way, and you’ll find a way to use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. Reinventing the way you market yourself will help you in your professional aims.