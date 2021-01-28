CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your imagination when it comes to business matters. A close friend or relative will offer or verify facts that will help you avoid a loss. Encourage romance. Be equitable in all things.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take measures that allow you to work alone. The less interference you have, the easier it will be to get things done. If you let your intuition be your guide, you’ll know what you have to do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen and learn. The less you say, the more you will discover about a friend, colleague or distant relative. Personal growth, self-improvement and positive change are all prevalent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take pride in your home and the way you live. Refuse to let anyone belittle the things or people that mean something to you. Speak up when necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let someone poison your vision. Use your imagination and resources to create a positive outcome. It’s up to you to take charge if you’re going to live life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — What you learn will help you get ahead. Pick up skills, knowledge, a license or anything else that can help you claim a position that interests you. Focus on getting ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Consider how you earn your living and what you have done to improve your life, and you’ll come up with a plan that will make you happy. Stop dreaming, and start living life your way.

