VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change will be useful for you. Check out online courses that offer something new and exciting or could help you get a better job and build a brighter future. Talk things over with someone you respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to let emotions come between you and your dreams. Experience is the spice of life, and learning or trying something new will encourage you to expand your circle of friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll view what you do for a living differently. Assess your situation and skills, and you’ll find a new way to market what you have to offer. Let your intuition guide you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to get dragged down by someone’s negativity or inability to acknowledge the truth. Concentrate on being your best. Take the initiative to get fit and healthy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A financial problem will arise if you share expenses with someone. Take control, and stay on top of who pays for what in order to avoid putting a dent in your credit rating.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Look on the bright side of every situation you face. Be aggressive in your quest to minimize your lifestyle, possessions and obligations. Enjoy life and those you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Sensitive issues will surface, affecting your status. Own up to any matter that might make you look bad before word really gets out. Stick to the truth; don’t be afraid of a fresh start.

