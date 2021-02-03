Thursday, Feb. 4

Pick your battles carefully. You can be disruptive, or you can become part of the solution. How you address personal and professional matters will affect how others view you. Use your intellect to convince others to see things your way. Be wary of using force and of those who use it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen and observe, but don’t get involved in disruptive situations. Uncertainty will prevail if you are evasive or stretch the truth. Live up to your promises. Strive to maintain good relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gain support. Be sure to give accurate information. Crunch the numbers and proceed with caution. It’s easier to do things right the first time than to pay the price later.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Check out what’s available and affordable. How you manage your money will be important. Don’t give in to temptation. Treat a meaningful relationship with respect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Cut your losses and move along. Recognize when you’ve run out of gas, and you’ll figure out the best way to salvage what you can and proceed. What’s best for you is most important at present.