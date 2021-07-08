SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do something physical, and you’ll feel good about yourself. A healthy lifestyle will help you dump bad habits and attract people striving to do their best. Love is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make positive changes at home, and it will bring you closer to the people you care about most. A meaningful relationship will reach new levels if you discuss your intentions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your distance from people known to take unnecessary health risks. Protect yourself and loved ones from precarious situations. Romance is encouraged. Make plans for a fun, safe outing.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gain insight into what others want. Do what you can to accommodate them, but make sure you get what you want in return. Share your feelings, and find out where you stand.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t poke someone who is upset. Go about your business, and get involved in activities that help you dodge trouble. A kind gesture or word will help ease any tension.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of your responsibilities before someone complains. Be aware of other people’s feelings, and take a moment to comfort someone who needs help or reassurance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose your words carefully. Someone will misinterpret you if you aren’t clear. Let your actions reflect your statements. You won’t please everyone, but you will avoid a costly error.

