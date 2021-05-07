Saturday, May 8
Focus on what you intend to achieve this year. If you take on too much, you will not reach your destination. Avoid frivolous activities that waste time and money or let others distract you. Hone your skills until you feel accomplished enough to present what you have to offer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your changeable attitude will confuse others. You are better off keeping your thoughts to yourself until you are sure about how you feel or what you want to do next. Avoid excessive behavior.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share your thoughts to make a difference. Expand your vision, but not your budget. Boost efficiency by concentrating on what’s important and discarding what isn’t.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Channel your energy into something constructive. If you let trivial matters get to you, arguments will develop. Patience is required, but common ground will eventually be found.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about everyone else. Start putting your talents to work for you. You’ll find a way to use your talents and skills to improve your situation. Moderation is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take physical action, and turn your dream into a reality. A change of plans will play out in your favor. Embrace new beginnings, explore possibilities and expand your circle of friends.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll gravitate to intellectual events. Expand your mind, but keep your wallet in your pocket. Gather information. Consider how your decisions will affect your finances, health and future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be attracted to someone unique. Listen and observe, and you’ll discover something intriguing that helps you formulate your next move. Eliminate what’s no longer essential.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Chitchat will get you thinking about your life — past, present and future. Assess what’s doable before you head down a path that will cause friction with someone close to you. Be open about your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions, and move forward with your plans. Domestic or lifestyle changes won’t please everyone. Focus on health, emotional well-being and moderation. Make peace and love priorities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay attention to financial matters. Consider better ways to earn and save money. An intellectual approach will help eliminate debt and ease stress. Enjoy the company of loved ones.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get angry; get moving. It’s up to you to make decisions and to head in a direction that makes you happy. Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. Step up and do your part.