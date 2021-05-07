Saturday, May 8

Focus on what you intend to achieve this year. If you take on too much, you will not reach your destination. Avoid frivolous activities that waste time and money or let others distract you. Hone your skills until you feel accomplished enough to present what you have to offer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Your changeable attitude will confuse others. You are better off keeping your thoughts to yourself until you are sure about how you feel or what you want to do next. Avoid excessive behavior.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Share your thoughts to make a difference. Expand your vision, but not your budget. Boost efficiency by concentrating on what’s important and discarding what isn’t.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Channel your energy into something constructive. If you let trivial matters get to you, arguments will develop. Patience is required, but common ground will eventually be found.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop worrying about everyone else. Start putting your talents to work for you. You’ll find a way to use your talents and skills to improve your situation. Moderation is encouraged.