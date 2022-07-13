Thursday, July 14

Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. A change of scenery, interests or challenges will help you put your life in perspective. Having a solid plan in place will spark your imagination and take you on a journey geared toward personal growth. Forge ahead with a realistic attitude.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Impulsive spending and decisions will disrupt your day. Think before you choose to impact a partnership, your lifestyle and your future. Do what's best for you now so you can avoid regret later.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't get angry; get moving. You'll never recapture time you've spent arguing. Put some muscle behind what you want to accomplish. Hard work and discipline will pay off and give you the boost you need.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Draw on your resources to make things come to fruition. Speak up, share information and take the initiative to make a difference. What you contribute will turn heads. Discipline will be key.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stay calm, be cool and put on a happy face. Opportunities will surface if you keep a positive, helpful attitude. You can be the person everyone wants to be around if you have the right attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Slow down, consider your options and keep your emotions under wraps. Don't leave yourself open to criticism or abuse. Make decisions that are in your best interest once you get the facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Address issues that don't feel right, and make changes that simplify your life. Stop worrying about what others do or think. Take responsibility for your happiness and eliminate regret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make home, family and relationships your priorities. Work as a team player and get your house in order. Improve your surroundings and be open to suggestions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A little time to yourself will be revitalizing. Pick up the pace, get in shape and enrich your life with relationships that offer support and encouragement. Love and romance are on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make your home function better, but don't go over budget. Call on people who owe you or are willing to do something to help. Join a group that stimulates your mind and encourages you to branch out.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Embrace a challenge with clarity, and you'll find a simple solution. A modest, moderate attitude will help alleviate interference from someone overbearing. Go about your business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Speak up and gain support. Incorporate change and improve your position. An open mind will lead to educational pursuits and ways to use your skills to reach your goals. Mix business with pleasure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Explore the possibilities and strive for perfection. Trust in your ability, experience and knowledge to help you choose what's best for you. Refuse to let someone intervene and ruin your plans.