Tuesday, April 20

If you spend too much time pondering over what to do, you will miss out on some valuable opportunities. Domestic matters, once resolved, will give you the freedom to adopt your lifestyle of choice. Make peace of mind a priority. Stick to the unfiltered truth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen carefully. Giving others the chance to explain themselves will make it easier for you to keep the peace. Take the high road, and you’ll have no regrets. Personal growth will lead to better decisions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your curiosity will get you into trouble if you don’t abide by the rules and regulations. Think twice before you get involved in something questionable. An impulsive move will limit you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Money will be tight if you haven’t saved for an unexpected expense. Don’t feel you must buy someone’s love or purchase things for others. Keep your life simple and moderate, and live within your means.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Mixing business with pleasure will put you in a vulnerable position. Don’t share personal information or give anyone insight into your feelings. Time is on your side; for now, gather information.