CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t count on others or trust what you hear. Follow a path that offers insight into something you want to try. Focus on getting ahead. Put more time and energy into doing something you enjoy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let emotional differences stand between you and what you are trying to do. Look for new opportunities that will allow you to sidestep any obstacle. Tread carefully when it comes to romance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll pick up information if you are receptive to others. Don’t share personal information with peers or colleagues. Someone will offer exaggerated details. Get what you want in writing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep your money in a safe place. Avoid joint ventures or overspending. When it comes to money, a tight-fisted attitude is your safest bet. Keep healthy via diet and exercise. Romance is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Get problems out in the open. You cannot fix something if you ignore what’s happening. Be honest about your feelings and plans. Happiness will come from doing what’s right.