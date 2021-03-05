Saturday, March 6

Take what others say or do in stride. Aim to bring out the best in everyone and everything, but don’t be susceptible to those who don’t speak the truth. Educate yourself to ensure that you get your facts straight before you decide to make a personal attack. Be accountable for your actions and ready to do your part.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your business to yourself. Search for alternatives before making a decision. Know what you are up against, and oversee every detail. Anger will not solve a problem; careful thought will.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Favors will come your way, but before you accept any, consider the cost. You are better off taking matters into your own hands, even if it takes you a little longer to reach your objective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look inward; consider what you can do to improve the way you look and what you have to offer. Focus on self-improvement, not on trying to change others. Persuasive tactics will fail if you are misleading.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotions will run high, and problems will prevail if you don’t accept the truth and adjust to the changes going on around you. Discipline and intelligence will be your best options.