AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be secretive about financial, medical or contractual dealings. Pay more attention to your appearance. Set trends instead of adopting what others are doing. Romance is on the rise.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gain respect if you follow through with your plans. Find a way to manage money more efficiently. Update your skills and gather information. Now’s the time to get things done.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Self-improvement projects will pay off. Focus on fitness, emotional and physical strength and what you can do to enjoy life. Romance is encouraged. Think about how to stabilize your life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make the changes that suit your needs. Don’t sit on the sidelines waiting for someone else to make the first move. Use your intelligence and turn your ideas into something concrete. Keep life simple.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Digest what’s going on around you and decide who is on your team and who opposes you. It’s OK to think big, but you are better off living within your means. Discipline and hard work will bring the best results.