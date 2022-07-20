Thursday, July 21

Put together a plan to get you to the finish line. Don't wait for others to come on board. If you want to fulfill your dreams, it's up to you to give the orders. Put together a schedule that pushes you to use your connections, skills and knowledge to guarantee you reach your destination of choice. Bet on yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find a unique way to use a tried-and-true method to get ahead; it will open doors. Show off what you have to offer, and the suggestions you receive will up your game and push you to get others on board.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- One step forward and three steps back. Slow down and rethink your journey, and you'll find a way to outdo yourself. A smile, kind word and show of affection will help you gain support and hands-on help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Open your mind and heart to the universe and you'll learn something valuable. Put your emotions aside when helping others. Stick to the truth if you want to earn respect. Anger won't solve problems.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Uncertainty is the first signal telling you to put away your wallet. Don't spend what you don't have or buy something you don't need. Someone you work alongside will judge you by your actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Problems with someone leaning on you will pop up if you aren't open about what you are willing to do and how you feel. Don't hesitate to take matters into your hands.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your money to good use. "Waste not, want not" is the mantra that keeps you out of financial trouble. Too much of anything will set you back and lead to partnership problems. Show restraint.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick close to home and family. Move things around and declutter your living space. Having a place to pursue something new will make your life easier and prompt you to use your skills in new ways.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Choose your actions and words with caution. Don't give the wrong impression or make promises you cannot keep. Look for an opportunity to explore what's possible, then initiate your plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Participate in events that expand your mind and encourage you to pitch in and make a difference in your community or to a cause that concerns you. Personal growth is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Expand your interests to include opportunities to get fit and live a healthy lifestyle. Eliminate waste and all the trappings you don't need. Pare down and discover what's essential.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep everything in place and judge yourself before judging others. Don't let temptation lead you to waste time or money or damage your reputation. Put your energy to good use.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Hone your skills. An open mind will help shine a light on the possibilities, and putting your skills to the test will be crucial if you wish to succeed. Think, strategize and finish what you start.