LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be smart; ignore anyone trying to lure you into an argument. Keep your opinions to yourself, and focus on learning and gaining leverage that will help you advance. Romance is on the rise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to detail to make your work stand out. Taking a unique approach to the way you live and what you strive to achieve will bring you peace of mind and lead you on a life-changing journey.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A problem with a friend or relative will develop if you share expenses or engage in a joint venture. Choose to do your own thing to keep the peace. Avoid exaggeration.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the road less traveled and see where it leads. You are overdue for a lifestyle change. Follow your heart and engage in whatever makes you happy. Moderation will be necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Commitment will lead to success. Clear a space at home that will allow you to give your all to something you enjoy doing. Share your success and happiness with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take better care of yourself, your home and your relationships with loved ones. A healthy lifestyle will encourage you to say no to temptation and yes to positive collaboration.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make changes to ward off an emotional situation with someone close to you. Keep the peace and be a good listener. The information you gather will help you handle a delicate situation.

