Wednesday, June 8

Decide what's possible and profitable before you agree to participate in something. Take it upon yourself to hunt for the truth; build a solid plan that you can carry out alone. A change of heart will send you on a search for happiness. Added discipline and hard work will result in success and gratitude.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of details, updates and red-tape issues. Leaving responsibilities in someone's hands will lead to disappointment. Emotional deception is apparent. Don't believe everything you hear.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Let your imagination run wild, and you'll come up with ideas that can help you make a profit. Personal changes will give you confidence and encourage you to follow through with your plans.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Proceed with caution. Go over details and adjust only what's necessary. Pay more attention to what others do and learn as much as possible to avoid waste. Keep your eye on the ball.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Target what you want to achieve and apply your energy and enthusiasm to get the results you want. A compassionate attitude will encourage others to help you reach your objective on time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Reluctance to get your hands dirty will cost you. Don't hold back, especially when taking care of business is essential to improving your life and achieving peace of mind. Curb your emotions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Quickly take care of domestic matters. Venture out and see what's going on in your neighborhood. Touch base with a close friend, relative or peer, and you'll discover valuable information.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Reaching out to someone struggling will give you a different perspective on life. Your wisdom and experience will help you pursue something you enjoy. Mix business with pleasure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Anger will become a problem. Don't react to what someone does or says. Carry out domestic changes that will make it easier for you to get the support you need to follow through with your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be a good listener, and it will help you understand what others are experiencing. Don't jump to conclusions; ask questions, make suggestions and do what you can to make things better. Embrace peace.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll develop some impressive plans that help you raise your earning potential. Reach out to people who appreciate your skills. Self-improvement is featured. Embrace new ideas.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep life simple. Don't get upset over something that doesn't matter. Stay focused on what counts and what will help you get where you want to go. Make health and fitness your priorities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Push for what you want, and don't stop until you get your way. You'll receive valuable information that helps you make sound financial decisions. Don't ignore an opportunity.

