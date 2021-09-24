PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look at your options, then start heading in a direction that will encourage a better position or lifestyle. How you handle your money and investments will determine what you can achieve.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Give your all, and you’ll get the same in return. An open dialogue will help you develop a plan that suits both you and whoever you are counting on for help. Leave nothing to chance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay focused until you get what you want. A direct approach will help you figure out who is on your side. A personal change may not be desired or expected, but it will be beneficial.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the truth. You have plenty to gain if you are open and follow through with your plans. Participate in events that offer knowledge and a chance to get ahead. Speak from the heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think before you act. Talking too much or promising more than you can deliver will put you in a precarious position. Spend your time on physical improvements that ensure better health.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stop before you do something that causes friction with someone you deal with daily. Concentrate on finishing what you start. Leave no room for error or criticism. Expand your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of attitude will help you persuade others to see things your way. Focus more on love, peace and physical fitness. If you are at your best, you will attract positive attention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0