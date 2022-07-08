Saturday, July 9

Expand your interests. Look for unique ways to advance your skills, knowledge and experience. Consider what attributes you can add to your resume or how best to cut back financially to make your lifestyle fit your income. Determine what's important to you and fine-tune your lifestyle to fulfill your dreams. Distance yourself from people bent on tempting you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be creative and do unique things. Evaluate your situation and take responsibility for your happiness. Put together a to-do list and a budget, and you'll put your mind at ease. Focus on your health.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't take on too much. Watch from a distance rather than participate. Study and analyze what's going on, then decide how to handle the changes others make. Don't feel intimidated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't get involved in unsavory activities. Intelligent suggestions will be well received, which will encourage you to follow through with your plans. Helping others will make you feel good.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to personal growth, financial gains and changes of direction. Focus on what interests you most and join groups that can help you expand your knowledge and earning potential.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Emotional distress, responsibilities and dealing with changes you have no control over will keep you busy. Channel your energy into finding solutions. Don't overspend to get your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A serious discussion with a loved one will bring you closer to each other. Be open and receptive, and you'll discover something that will help set the stage for a valuable piece of teamwork.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll get help making your life easier and your home comfortable. Your quick wit will create new beginnings and help you find ways to use your talents to bring in more cash. Stick to the facts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more effort into fitness and health. Make a point to work toward becoming a lean, mean machine who can outmatch anyone who messes with you. Personal improvements will fetch compliments.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Someone will offer a false impression. Beware of manipulative people who plan to put you in a difficult position. Be smart, stick close to home and protect what you have worked hard to achieve.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Rethink what you want to convey. If you agree to something too quickly, you'll end up in an awkward position. Listen to what others say, assess the situation and make suggestions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't mess with authority figures. Stick to the rules and stay under budget. Don't let your emotions take you down a path that's not sustainable. Monitor your finances. Declutter your space.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to how you look, feel and treat others. Investing in a makeover or changing your fitness routine to ensure a healthier lifestyle will make you rethink your future.