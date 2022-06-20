Tuesday, June 21

Make a lasting impression, knock the ball out of the park, be proud of what you accomplish and take on a leadership position. Acting courageously and making bold moves will help you get your life in gear. Pay attention to risk factors, and counter whatever comes your way with precision and confidence.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Slow down, take a deep breath and plan your actions with precision and detail. Bring attention to what's important to you, and establish how to get things done with the least amount of difficulty.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set out on a discovery mission, and don't stop until you get answers. What you uncover will help you assess your current trajectory and distance yourself from anyone trying to manipulate you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Monitor what goes in and out of your financial accounts. Don't take on too much or limit what you can do because you've promised to help others. Be honest with everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Think matters through. Refuse to let your emotions interfere. Take a cautious approach when dealing with investments. Be very careful when handling delicate situations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Look at how others do things before you decide to participate. Don't labor over something you cannot change. If something doesn't feel right or fit into your plans, take a pass.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't lose sight of your objective or let someone meddle with your plans. Concentrate on what's important to you and the changes you want to make to ease stress and add to your comfort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think before making a move or saying something you'll regret. Pay attention and make decisions that will ease stress and simplify your life instead of causing unnecessary worry.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set your mind on a challenge. Use your experience, knowledge and instincts to overcome setbacks caused by others. Protect your health and reputation. Put your valuables in a safe place.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A home improvement plan will keep you out of trouble. Don't argue with someone who doesn't see things your way. Go about your business and do things that please you. A change will help.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your life simple, conversations honest and promises doable. A unique idea will prove helpful when you're faced with a challenge that requires discretion, responsibility and honesty.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Channel your energy, and finish what you start. A change will impact how you take care of matters. Think about the possibilities, but don't make unrealistic promises.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Smile and make your entrance. Preparation will pay off and encourage you to take a bold approach to get your way. Stick to the truth and recognize when someone isn't being honest with you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0