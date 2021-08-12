CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Control your emotions when dealing with money, health or contractual matters. If you overreact or take on too much, it will be difficult to recover. Avoid joint ventures.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll have a healthy attitude and an open mind. What you discover will help you better handle your finances and improve a meaningful relationship. Take a unique approach.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Dig in and get things done. What you achieve will leave a lasting impression on someone you deem special. Let your intentions be known, and you’ll be able to make plans.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Distance yourself from anyone who stifles you. Focus on what’s important to you and the changes you can make if you put more effort into your plans. Have confidence in who you are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will lead to inconsistency. Evaluate the past and present, and rely on your experience to help you put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Discuss your options.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A change in how or where you work will have pros and cons. Consider your options, and decide to do what makes you feel happy and healthy. Choose to follow the path that encourages growth.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Step back if someone pressures you to invest in something unfamiliar or risky. Ask trusted allies, relatives or an expert before you jump into something that can lead you down the wrong path.

