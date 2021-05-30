SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take more time to make your home comfortable. Decluttering your space will make it easier to head in a positive direction. A move may seem impossible, but you’ll eventually make it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Think twice before you share your thoughts and opinions with others. Someone will use your openness to interfere with your plans. A partnership will need an adjustment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t be fooled by what others say or do. An offer may sound amazing, but will be lacking in the end. Bide your time; focus on personal changes that will make your life easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do. Seize the moment, take advantage of what’s available to you and express your feelings and plans to those who will be affected by your decisions. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get the lowdown before you approach someone who isn’t likely to share your enthusiasm, opinions or goals. A problem at home will escalate if you try to hide information.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll receive important information from a friendly conversation. Take the high road if someone says something unkind. Patience will pay off and help you get your way in the end.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set your sights on what and who can help you get ahead. Show compassion and understanding; you’ll get exactly what you want. An unexpected professional or financial change will pay off.

