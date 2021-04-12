VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Learn from experience, then proceed with confidence. Knowing what you want will make it easier for you to put whatever stands in your way aside so that you can excel. Don’t lose faith.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay more attention to what’s going on around you. Seek out information that will help you decipher who and what’s best for you. An equitable partnership looks promising. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 23) — Emotions will surface if someone rejects your ideas or opinions. Look at every angle of a tricky situation. An innovative approach will help things turn in your favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Tidy up loose ends. Focus on your surroundings and do what’s necessary to make your space user-friendly. Use what you already have to initiate positive domestic or professional changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to your friends and relatives, but do what’s best for you. Taking care of your responsibilities will help put your mind at ease and deter others from interfering.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let your emotions wreak havoc with your financial well-being. Unnecessary spending will not make you feel better. Use your intelligence and make sensible improvements.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An unexpected change will turn out to be what’s best for you. Don’t get discouraged. Be an entrepreneur, and you will flourish.

