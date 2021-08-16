Look for opportunities to expand your interests and circle of friends. Take a close look at your spending habits, and curb any indulgences. Show more discipline when it comes to your health, fitness and well-being. Take care of what you have, and strive to achieve a simpler, less stressful lifestyle.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — It’s essential to test the waters. Mingle, share your thoughts and opinions, and listen to what others can contribute. Knowledge will help you gain insight into what’s possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Proceed with caution when dealing with emotional matters. Sparring with a loved one will result in an irreversible change in your relationship. Bide your time, listen well and go about your business.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Friendly banter will help you get to better know someone who interests you. Socialize with peers, and you’ll build respect and common ground that will improve your chance to advance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be careful what you share with co-workers. A competitive situation will sprout quickly, leaving you in a vulnerable position. Concentrate on your work, not on trying to get others to like you.