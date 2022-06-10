Saturday, June 11

Take on whatever or whoever gets in your way. Push for what you believe in and gravitate toward like-minded people. Offer your skills and services to a cause or group that shares your concerns. Take it upon yourself to do what feels right, and you'll feel good about what you accomplish and at peace with yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll feel good once you have everything in place, with nothing standing between you and the things you want to pursue. Take it upon yourself to delve into something that intrigues and excites you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take charge of your happiness. Spend your day engaging with people, activities and adventures that fill your heart with joy. Social events and romance will enhance your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You need to pace yourself. Don't make unnecessary changes or take on expenditures you can't afford. Do your research, learn from your mistakes and put your energy into self-improvement. Be truthful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sign up for and participate in activities geared toward spending time with people you find uplifting and mentally stimulating. Share your feelings and prioritize physical fitness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Too much too fast will lead to trouble. Take your time and figure out what's best for you. Reach out to someone who has something you want or information that will help you decide your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Avoid being short-sighted. Say what's on your mind and follow your heart. Spontaneity will add to your enthusiasm, but it will also cause problems. Do what's best for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time at home. Move things around and sort through items you no longer use. Decluttering your space will ease stress and give you room to do something that makes you feel good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change at home will positively impact your life and the way you do things. Taking a budget-friendly and straightforward approach to your everyday routine will make your life more fulfilling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do. Say no to joint ventures or shared expenses. Keep your possessions, assets and beliefs to yourself. Don't be tempted by others' choices.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Let your imagination take the reins. Open your heart to those who share your passion to make a difference. A physical change will encourage you to boost your earning potential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Size up situations and act fast. Touch base with a friend or relative who can offer insight into a problem you face. Keep your life simple; distance yourself from risky situations and people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A disciplined attitude will pay off when working alongside others. Set the standard, and you'll end up in a leadership position. Trust in your instincts and press forward with your plans.

