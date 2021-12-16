Friday, Dec. 17

Airtight plans are encouraged if you want to make your way through the upcoming year without a hitch. A little too much or too little will throw you off course. Balance, fair play and sheer determination will enhance your chance to outmaneuver anyone who tries to stand in your way. Keep the momentum flowing and shoot for the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Remember the past and how others treated you before you trust certain people again. Scrutinize situations thoroughly and determine what’s best before you proceed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Energy, passion and determination will help you flourish. If you do something uplifting or help a cause, you will gain significant satisfaction and knowledge. Follow your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time at home and prepare for upcoming events. Don’t let a last-minute change of plans ruin your day. Do what you can, and you’ll be happy with the results.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll misread what someone is trying to convey. Don’t overreact or start a feud when keeping the peace is in your best interest. Use intelligence to combat any negativity you encounter.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay more attention to what’s ahead of you and less to what’s behind. Letting go of what’s no longer working for you will liberate you from routine and boredom. A proposal looks inviting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will leave you feeling restless. Rethink your long-term plans and make adjustments to suit trends. A heartfelt discussion with someone you respect will put your mind at ease.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — The changes happening around you will lead to a learning experience. Be receptive, and everything will fall into place. An interesting connection will prove fruitful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A learning curve is apparent. Be open to suggestions and willing to do the legwork, and you will achieve your goal. A promise or commitment will bring you closer to someone special.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Surround yourself with reliable people who helped you in the past. How you present what you want to pursue will lead to valuable support. Make sure your research is foolproof.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your facts straight, and you’ll avoid trouble. Use your imagination when trying to please a loved one. Plan a special event that will put you in the spotlight. You will accomplish plenty if you are direct about what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Embrace life, and you’ll rise to the top. The way you treat others and what you bring to the table will put you in a leadership position. Kindness and generosity will help you get your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take an innovative approach to life, and you’ll discover something about who you are and what makes you happy. Personal growth and a healthy attitude are favored. Take a moment to reflect and reappraise.

