SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pick up the pace, and don’t stop until you feel you have accomplished what you set out to do. Discipline is necessary, along with vision, innovation and sound instincts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider your relationships with others and how they operate. Question those who try to muddy situations or manipulate what others do, and it will be easier to navigate your way to victory.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be open to creative concepts and doing things differently. An opportunity will need tweaking, but will ultimately provide you with something concrete.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a gander at what’s happening globally, and you’ll gain perspective regarding your next move. Protecting your home and family will put your mind at ease and lead to a better future.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stop, assess and rethink your strategy. Don’t take unnecessary risks. Information will be vague and making a good decision will be difficult. Focus on self-improvement where you can make headway.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take better care of your money, possessions and documents. Use common sense, and talk through worrisome matters with someone you trust to give you sound advice. Strive for stability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do things your way. Make up your mind instead of letting someone step in and take charge. Change begins with you. Size up whatever situation you face, and construct a solid plan.

