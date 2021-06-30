Thursday, July 1
Be open to suggestions, but don’t let anyone take control. It’s up to you to stay on top of your plans and see matters through to the end. Be prepared to do the work yourself and to stay within your budget. Outside influences are best kept at bay if you want to get ahead this year. Don’t take financial or physical risks.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Back away from unpredictable people. A steady pace forward will help you gain trust and respect. Share only what’s necessary. Listen, and you’ll gain insight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. The changes others make will cause uncertainty, so have a backup plan in place. Personal improvements will give you needed confidence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let things unfold naturally. Be prepared to make decisions when necessary and to trust in yourself. In the end, it’s you who needs to feel good about the decisions you make.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Look for an efficient way to get things done. Abide by the rules and regulations to avoid taking a health risk. A meaningful relationship will improve if you discuss your intentions and plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t mix business with pleasure. A conflict of interest will leave you in a precarious position. Look for alternative ways to utilize your skills to reach your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Follow through with your plans and don’t look back. Take control of your life; distance yourself from anyone trying to take charge or push you in a direction that’s not best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Emotions will surface when dealing with a friend, relative or colleague. Assess situations before you share your thoughts. Do your own thing if you suspect someone will interfere.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Control your emotions to avoid a scene. Concentrate on what you are trying to accomplish at home that will improve your productivity. Make fitness and health priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Lend a helping hand, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Having reasonable expectations will help you see the ins and outs of a situation you face with a friend, relative or loved one.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your energy where it counts. Self-improvement, living life your way and taking responsibility for your happiness are encouraged. Be honest with yourself and others, and you will gain respect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Slow down, rethink your strategy and refuse to let anyone bait you into something that compromises you. Keep your feelings to yourself until you have time to figure out the best way to proceed.