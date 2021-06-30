Thursday, July 1

Be open to suggestions, but don’t let anyone take control. It’s up to you to stay on top of your plans and see matters through to the end. Be prepared to do the work yourself and to stay within your budget. Outside influences are best kept at bay if you want to get ahead this year. Don’t take financial or physical risks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Back away from unpredictable people. A steady pace forward will help you gain trust and respect. Share only what’s necessary. Listen, and you’ll gain insight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. The changes others make will cause uncertainty, so have a backup plan in place. Personal improvements will give you needed confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Let things unfold naturally. Be prepared to make decisions when necessary and to trust in yourself. In the end, it’s you who needs to feel good about the decisions you make.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Look for an efficient way to get things done. Abide by the rules and regulations to avoid taking a health risk. A meaningful relationship will improve if you discuss your intentions and plans.