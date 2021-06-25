SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take the plunge and do something energetic. A healthy attitude will help you resist temptation. Gravitate toward people who offer mental and physical stimulation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Entertain ideas that will help you fulfill your dreams. A change at home that encourages you to pursue a hobby or develop a moneymaking idea you have is favored. Share your intentions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do your own thing, regardless of what others do. You’ll get more done if you don’t have to deal with indecisive people or opposition. Give others the same freedom that you want in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for a way to make your surroundings more comfortable. Structure your time to include a little peace and relaxation with a loved one. A suggestion that leads to intimacy will enrich a relationship.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take your time to think matters through. Rushing into a move or change isn’t in your best interest. More options are heading your way, and the chance to find your passion is within reach.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take control of your life and focus on what makes you happy and eases stress. Take advantage of any opportunity you get to spend time with people you enjoy being around.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An unusual lesson will change your life. Don’t believe everything you hear, or you will end up backtracking and losing valuable time. Stay on top of the latest news, and avoid risky situations.

