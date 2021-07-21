SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful who you share information with or trust with your secrets. Protect your reputation and utilize your skills, knowledge and expertise to bring in more cash. Don’t overdo it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ve got the edge; all you must do is show up and take care of business as usual. A change at home will encourage a healthier lifestyle and better relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Say little and do a lot. The less anyone knows about your whereabouts, the better. Dig in, get things done and refuse to let the outside world interfere with your progress.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Someone you know you can rely on will step up and help you out. An opportunity to put your talent to the test will help bring about a positive professional change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t let anyone manipulate you. Plan to do something physically exhilarating, and it will ease your mind and offer insight into what to do next. Trust your instincts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll come up with valuable ideas. Doing research will help you connect with someone who can improve the way you do things. An unexpected change will encourage you to take on a new position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An offer will surface, but before you say yes, double-check its validity. Don’t believe everything you hear or let someone barter for you. A sale is good only if it applies to something you need.

