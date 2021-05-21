Saturday, May 22

Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you want to achieve. Added discipline will help you meet your deadlines and bring about a positive lifestyle change. Personal growth, mental and physical improvement and heartfelt discussions will take you on a journey that will transform your life forever.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take nothing for granted. If you want something done to your specifications, do it yourself. Get involved in activities that get you moving in a healthy direction. A challenge will bring out the best in you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of scenery will inspire you to do things differently. Listen to your heart, not to what others do or say, and you will find peace of mind and a way to start some positive projects.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Turn to the people you know you can count on. People who have let you down in the past will do so again if given a chance. Concentrate on self-improvement, getting fit and romance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Spend extra time on work-related projects. Getting a head start on something that’s worrying you will put your mind at ease. Don’t let anyone interfere or tempt you.