Atsrograph

Saturday, July 24

Look at the possibilities, then set your plan in motion. Refuse to let others get in your way. Stand by your beliefs and concentrate on what you want to pursue. Invest more time, money, blood, sweat and tears into your skills and education in order to reach the destination of your dreams. Choose the life you desire.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Spend time nurturing relationships. Make the necessary changes to alleviate problems at home or with someone you love. A financial opportunity looks promising.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Control your emotions, and you’ll avoid making poor choices. Make decisions based on your best interest. An opportunity is good only if it helps you excel. A positive lifestyle will encourage better relationships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — It’s up to you to build a solid home base. Eliminate whatever is bogging you down. An intelligent approach to investments and making money will get you one step closer to the life you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take a second or even a third look at something you are contemplating before you get involved. Baby steps will ensure that you do proper research. Don’t venture from your comfort zone.