Back on the mic: Jody Carper

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO — For the second time and the second straight year, the action of the Silver State Stampede will be brought to the fans by the smooth voice of Jody Carper.

In 2019, Carper made his first appearance on the airwaves; filling in the for late, great Chad Nicholson — who unfortunately lost his on May 17, 2020, outside Woodlake, California.

He was helping pull a vehicle that slid off the road and got stuck, but a tow strap broke and sent his Jeep over a steep embankment — Nicholson partially ejected before the vehicle rolled over him — gone at 50 years old.

Carper — the two-time voice of the RAM National Circuit Finals (2010, 2011) — filled in seamlessly and admirably in 2019 and gave back a large portion of his income from the Stampede.

His contract was $4,500 and he took just $1,500 to cover the expenses of his trip — meals, hotel room and transportation costs — giving $3,000 to Nicholson’s then-wife, Jennifer, who is the matriarch of the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls, who provide some of the best trick riding, roping and patriotism found anywhere in rodeo or the world.

A native of Big Springs, Texas, Carper began his announcing career in 1991, freshly-removed from high school — asked to announce the local high school rodeo.