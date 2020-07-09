Back on the mic: Jody Carper

ELKO — For the second time and the second straight year, the action of the Silver State Stampede will be brought to the fans by the smooth voice of Jody Carper.
In 2019, Carper made his first appearance on the airwaves; filling in the for late, great Chad Nicholson — who unfortunately lost his on May 17, 2020, outside Woodlake, California.
He was helping pull a vehicle that slid off the road and got stuck, but a tow strap broke and sent his Jeep over a steep embankment — Nicholson partially ejected before the vehicle rolled over him — gone at 50 years old.
Carper — the two-time voice of the RAM National Circuit Finals (2010, 2011) — filled in seamlessly and admirably in 2019 and gave back a large portion of his income from the Stampede.
His contract was $4,500 and he took just $1,500 to cover the expenses of his trip — meals, hotel room and transportation costs — giving $3,000 to Nicholson’s then-wife, Jennifer, who is the matriarch of the Riata Ranch Cowboy Girls, who provide some of the best trick riding, roping and patriotism found anywhere in rodeo or the world.
A native of Big Springs, Texas, Carper began his announcing career in 1991, freshly-removed from high school — asked to announce the local high school rodeo.
From there, he ascended to calling junior and amateur rodeos throughout the state.
After college, Carper — a hand himself — chased his calf-roping dreams and became a card holder of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
While on a spring run in California, Carper met his future wife, Kelli, and eventually moved out West.
In 2003, he qualified for the California Circuit Finals before gearing down his rodeo career and pursuing his other passion.
He obtained his PRCA Announcer card, married Kelli in 2005, and the two have been traveling to the rodeos together ever since.
From big to small, Carper has called nearly all — announcing hundreds of rodeos across the United States and Canada — selected three times as the announcer for the National Finals Steer Roping and a pair of RNCF nods.
Welcome back to Elko, Jody Carper.
The community greets you and can’t wait for the audible complements you provide to the excitement of the visuals in the arena.
