CARSON CITY — The Nevada Zero Fatalities Program, with the goal of eliminating fatalities on Nevada roadways, has released a safety checklist to help parents, students and motorists safely navigate the return of the school year.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that tragically, 301 school-age children (18 years and younger) were killed in school transportation-related crashes between 2006 and 2015. Acknowledging that pedestrian safety is a two-way street, the checklist holds both pedestrians and motorists responsible for back-to-school safety.
To prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries, Zero Fatalities offers the following safety tips:
SCHOOL ZONES
- Never pass another vehicle or change lanes in a school zone.
- Watch out for crossing guards and obey their signals.
- Always obey the speed limit and know when the school zone is active.
PARENTS
- Teach children to walk, not run, across the street.
- Always hold your child’s hand near any moving or parked vehicles.
- Eliminate distractions, put your phone away before driving.
STUDENTS
- look left-right-left for cars; do not cross if a car is coming; use a cross walk if available.
- If riding a bike always wear a helmet and walk, don’t ride, when crossing the street.
- Walk as a group whenever possible.
MOTORISTS
- Always stop for school busses, no matter what side of the street it’s on.
- Slow down and be alert around schools, parks, and neighborhoods.
- Reverse responsibly and always double check blind spots.
