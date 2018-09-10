CARSON CITY — The Nevada Zero Fatalities Program, with the goal of eliminating fatalities on Nevada roadways, has released a safety checklist to help parents, students and motorists safely navigate the return of the school year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that tragically, 301 school-age children (18 years and younger) were killed in school transportation-related crashes between 2006 and 2015. Acknowledging that pedestrian safety is a two-way street, the checklist holds both pedestrians and motorists responsible for back-to-school safety.

To prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries, Zero Fatalities offers the following safety tips:

SCHOOL ZONES

  • Never pass another vehicle or change lanes in a school zone.
  • Watch out for crossing guards and obey their signals.
  • Always obey the speed limit and know when the school zone is active.

PARENTS

  • Teach children to walk, not run, across the street.
  • Always hold your child’s hand near any moving or parked vehicles.
  • Eliminate distractions, put your phone away before driving.

STUDENTS

  • look left-right-left for cars; do not cross if a car is coming; use a cross walk if available.
  • If riding a bike always wear a helmet and walk, don’t ride, when crossing the street.
  • Walk as a group whenever possible.

MOTORISTS

  • Always stop for school busses, no matter what side of the street it’s on.
  • Slow down and be alert around schools, parks, and neighborhoods.
  • Reverse responsibly and always double check blind spots.
