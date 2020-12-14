ELKO – “Backpacks for Kids” is a program sponsored by Great Basin Elks 1472 that provides hygiene supplies, comfort items, school supplies and clothing to children in crisis in Elko County.

Handmade quilts are also included for children 1 to 11 years old. Pam Carter and the ladies of the Lutheran Womens Missionary League from St. Mark Lutheran Church make the quilts.

This program is funded, in part, by Elks National Foundation grants, with the remainder provided by community donations.

Recently, Nevada Gold Mines donated $1,500 to this program. Great Basin Elks 1472 would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to the Nevada Gold Mines Social Investment Committee and its donors for their generosity.

The program began in 2016, distributing backpacks to children being taken into protective custody through the Elko Department of Child and Family Services. The program has since expanded to include the Elko Police Department, the Elko County D.A.’s office, the Committee against Domestic Violence Harbor House, Winnemucca DCFS, the Elko Family Resource Center, the Head Start Program, the West Wendover Police Department, Northern Nevada Regional Hospital and individual foster families.