1. Barrick, Newmont joint venture
1. Barrick, Newmont joint venture

Nevada Gold Mines

Rumors of a merger between the world’s two largest gold mining companies seemed to come and go almost every year, but this time Elko residents were shocked to learn that they had formed a joint venture covering nearly all of their Nevada properties.

Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corp. officially launched Nevada Gold Mines on July 1.

A new sign went up on Newmont’s former North American headquarters on Mountain City Highway, as Barrick staff moved in from their office a few blocks away.

The new company is operated by Barrick, which has 61.5% ownership. In a press release issued worldwide from Elko, the companies said the joint venture ranks as the largest global gold producing complex by a wide margin.

The company targeted production of between 1.8 and 1.9 million ounces, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 48.3 million ounces.

Newmont, meanwhile, moved its headquarters to Vancouver.

