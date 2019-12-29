10. Best city in Nevada

A quarter-century after being named “The Best Small Town in America,” in January 2019 Elko earned the title of best city to live in the state of Nevada.

An article posted last week by the website 24/7 Wall St., and reprinted in USA Today, lists the “best” city in each state. Elko was selected because of its high household income, low cost of living, and rapid population growth.

“While quality of life is subject to a range of factors – close relationships and personal health being among the most important – the local community and environment can also have a meaningful impact,” states the Jan. 2 article by Samuel Stebbins and Grant Suneson.

24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of more than two dozen measures, and applied it to all population centers with at least 8,000 residents.

The article lists Elko’s population at 20,078, up 11 percent over the past five years. Median home value is listed at $215,100 and median household income at $76,826.