Bill includes mental health funding

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced $615,937 in funding she secured through the passage of her CAHOOTS Act in the American Rescue Plan for mobile mental health crisis response teams.

These crisis response teams can be dispatched when a person is experiencing a mental health or substance use disorder crisis instead of immediately involving law enforcement.

Her office said the grant will help Nevada Medicaid establish federally funded mobile crisis units that will work to properly address the mental health crisis. The grant funds were made available under the American Rescue Plan Act, which included Senator Cortez Masto’s Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) Act. The law provides states with enhanced federal Medicaid funding for three years to provide community-based mobile crisis services to individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorder crises. It also provides $25 million for planning grants and evaluations to help Medicaid programs establish or build out mobile crisis programs.

“Investing in mental health services will help ensure that Nevadans experiencing behavioral health crises are met with the help they need to safely recover,” she said. “Oftentimes, trained professionals with specialized expertise in behavioral health are most effective in deescalating situations and helping individuals recover from these crises."

