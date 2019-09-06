California Wildfires-Utility Claims

A Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. 

 Rich Pedroncelli

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill to let a troubled California utility borrow money tax free so it can pay victims of wildfires started by its equipment will not pass this year.

Pacific Gas & Electric is facing potentially $30 billion worth of damages from a series of devastating wildfires in recent years, including one that killed 86 people and mostly destroyed the town of Paradise last year.

The fires were started by PG&E’s equipment, including power lines that toppled from strong winds. Under California law, that makes PG&E liable for damages.

The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, which has pitted shareholders against bondholders for control of the company. Shareholders control the company now. Bondholders, which include some of the biggest investors on Wall Street, hold most of the company’s debt.

A group of the company’s largest shareholders have pushed for legislation that would let the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank issue tax exempt bonds on behalf of the company, borrowing against PG&E’s future profits.

