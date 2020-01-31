Birth Announcement
Birth Announcement

Jessie Bowman and Joseph Medina-Velez are the parents of a daughter, Cypress Julieanne Bowman-Velez, born at 2:52 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches.

