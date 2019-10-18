ELKO – Ninety-five blankets will shield Head Start children from the cold, thanks to the Ruby Mountain Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Donated to Head Start of Northeastern Nevada, the fleece blankets made by the local civic group are now part of emergency evacuation procedures for teachers at the preschool.
The donation is the result of three evacuations of the preschool at their Golf Course Drive location a couple of years ago in January, said Head Start fiscal manager and DAR chapter treasurer Jacque Orr.
When the preschool resumed after winter break, two false fire alarms prompted the children and staff to wait outside until the all-clear was given.
“It couldn’t have been much above freezing,” Orr recalled.
A suspected gas leak set off the last evacuation, which was the third in two weeks. Everyone walked to the dugouts at Kump Field to wait for the Elko Fire Department and Southwest Gas to give the all-clear.
“I do remember the wind was blowing that day, which made it really cold,” Orr said. “The dugouts got us out of the wind.”
The preschool serves babies and children up to 5 years old. In a rush to evacuate the building during cold weather, there’s only enough time to put infants in evacuation cribs that have blankets and get everyone outside, explained Executive Director Lori Cox.
“There’s not enough time to put coats on little ones,” Cox said. “We get out there, and they’re just freezing.”
Orr came up with the idea to have each classroom equipped with a duffel bag filled with blankets that teachers carry with them when an alarm goes off.
When she pitched it to the DAR at a meeting, “the ladies jumped on board,” Orr said.
“We have lots of ladies that like to sew, but these are tie blankets,” said Cathy Hamre, DAR chapter vice-regent. “We shopped for the material and had sessions where we got together and made them. Some made them individually.”
Traditionally, the DAR works to fulfill three objectives: patriotism, education, and historic preservation. This project was initiated under the new Service to America objective started by President General Denise VanBuren, who took office in June.
The goal of the new initiative is to log 10 million service hours throughout the United States during VanBuren’s three-year term.
The 95 blankets equate to 190 hours toward the project, and more than $3,000 toward Head Start’s in-kind match, Orr said.
Head Start is a nonprofit, federal grant-funded preschool. Its status requires it to raise more than $500,000 in donations each year from the community in volunteer hours or material goods.
Orr, who is also a member of the Community Emergency Response Team, said the project also contributes to the preschools’ readiness in case of an emergency.
“As a CERT member, I believe wholeheartedly in emergency preparedness,” Orr said. “The more prepared we are as individuals, families, businesses, and communities, the better off we all are in the event disaster strikes.”
On Oct. 17, Head Start participated in the Great Nevada Shake-Out Day to practice earthquake procedures.
