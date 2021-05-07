BLM proposes to sell 84 acres to West Wendover

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management is proposing a non-competitive sale of 84.06 acres to the City of West Wendover, which plans to develop a city hall, convention center, health facility, parks and recreation, and parking for public purposes.

The proposed action is in conformance with the Wells Resource Area Management Plan Record of Decision, which allows for land sales to local governments for orderly community expansion. The sale parcel is in the City of West Wendover between Interstate 80 to the north and Wendover Boulevard to the south.

A notice of realty action published May 7 in the Federal Register opens a 45-day comment period which will close June 21. The parcel will be offered at no less than fair market value.

The BLM said these public lands are identified as designated for disposal by “Public sale for orderly community expansion” in the Wells Resource Management Plan dated July 16, 1985.

Public comments regarding the proposed sale may be mailed to the BLM Wells Field Office, Attn: Melanie Mitchell, Wells Field Manager, 3900 East Idaho St., Elko, Nevada 89801, or faxed to 775-753-0347, or emailed to elfoweb@blm.gov.

The BLM will not consider comments received via telephone calls or email.

