SPRING CREEK – Two Boy Scout Troops thanked Spring Creek Association's maintenance and snow plow drivers for their work this winter with a snack.

Members of BSA Troop 850B and 850G presented the popcorn Wednesday evening for their service in plowing the roads this winter.

Troop leaders said the Scouts received donations during popcorn sales and chose community members to recognize and thank, selecting SCA road crews for clearing roads for school and activities. They hoped the popcorn would be a great snack.

The Troops will also recognize Nevada Department of Transportation and the Elks Lodge at a later date.

The SCA also thanked its road crew and partners for their hard work this winter.

Crews have been keeping residential roads and access to amenities such as the shooting range and campground cleared during snowstorms and ask the community to be aware of delays if the main roads need attention.

The SCA also thanked Legarza Exploration for widening the roads and clearing snow from bus stops.

“It takes a lot of equipment to clean 300 lane miles of roads and we appreciate their help,” the SCA said.

Additionally, crews hauled piles of snow for drainage and blind spots that were created by plows.

The association also asked residents to be aware of flooding when temperatures increase and prepare with the proper equipment.

The association’s road crews are also working on potholes in and around Spring Creek, starting with Spring Creek Parkway and Spring Valley Parkway and main roads using a cold mix until the hot mix plant reopens in the spring.

To review snow plans, priority roads and frequently asked questions, visit the Spring Creek Association website.