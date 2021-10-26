Talking about your breast cancer with your employer, human resources department and/ or co-workers is a personal decision, and one that is entirely up to you. However, you might want to consider discussing it with at least some key colleagues, especially if you’ll be requiring time off to receive treatment or if you’re having difficulties carrying out your daily tasks.

When it comes to breast cancer in the workplace, each individual and their particular situation is different. Certain women prefer informing their employer the moment they’re diagnosed, while others choose to start treatment first. And depending on their treatment protocol, some women prefer not to talk about it at all. You can always ask your doctor for advice if you’re having trouble deciding what to do.

Should you opt to discuss your cancer, you’ll likely encounter a variety of responses. Some will offer you their support and words of encouragement, while others might have upsetting or hurtful reactions. It’s quite possible that certain colleagues might begin avoiding you or questioning your ability to perform your work. Others might ask if your cancer is contagious or even inquire as to how long you have to live. Keep in mind that people’s reactions are more about them than about you. Never feel pressured to share information. You’re the one that gets to decide what you share and what you keep private.

Always be honest and vocal about what you really want. Tell your colleagues if you prefer not discussing your cancer at work or if you want to keep in touch while you’re undergoing treatment. Be sincere and remember that other people’s emotions can differ from your own.

