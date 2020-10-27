Breast cancer: The good news

"Historically, we have overtreated the many to help the few," Dr. Partridge says. For example, most women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) — a precancerous condition — have surgery followed by radiation, even though DCIS is unlikely to advance to invasive cancer in three-quarters of the women who have it. That's because it has been difficult to tell the women who were likely to develop additional DCIS or invasive cancer from those who weren't. Today, information from laboratory tests to determine whether tumors have hormone receptors or express certain genes is helping doctors identify which cancers are likely to progress or recur and which aren't. That technology is available for invasive cancers as well as for DCIS. "We are now better able to spare women who are at low risk from some treatments, including surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy," Dr. Partridge says.