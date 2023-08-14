POLAND: Poland's ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting "thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa" as part of a European Union relocation plan, the prime minister said Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to hold onto power.

VIRGINIA: A Maryland man committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance alone in addition to driving a stolen truck Saturday on several major northern Virginia highways this weekend before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, Virginia State Police said. There were no reports of serious injuries.

PHILADELPHIA: Authorities are searching for five suspects after a shooting at a north Philadelphia playground left three men dead and another critically wounded. Police said the victims were among a group of people gathered at the 8th and Diamond basketball courts.

LOUISVILLE: Louisville schools will remain Monday and Tuesday to allow for more time to fix bus routes whose redesign left some children at home on the first school day this year and others getting home hours late. Kentucky's largest district, with 96,000 students, retooled its bus system in response to a chronic bus driver shortage.

PAKISTAN: Insurgents opened fire Sunday on a convoy carrying Chinese citizens in the restive Baluchistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said. There were no Chinese casualties, the embassy said.

GREECE: Greek authorities said Sunday they safely rescued 48 migrants from a rudderless inflatable boat off the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast. A coast guard vessel on patrol off the island sighted the boat Sunday morning, the Greek coast guard said in a communique.