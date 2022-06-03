Buck / 50296618

Hello! Buck here. I am an older gentleman who is in search of a new home. I am about 7... View on PetFinder
ELKO — School Resource Officers made an arrest Sunday after investigating a threat of violence directed at a local school.
ELKO – A local woman died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash near Elko.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Friday on a charge of domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm after he allegedly bear-hugged a …
ELKO – A fatal crash on Interstate 80 closed the freeway overnight west of Emigrant Pass.
Christopher M. Banyai, 56, of Murray, Utah was arrested May 20, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a business; intent to utter fic…
Freeway closed more than five hours after truck blocks both travel lanes
ELKO – While new homes are being sold faster than they can be built, some local builders are at odds with city officials over policies that th…
ELKO – Southwest Foodservice Excellence, known as SFE, has been awarded a five-year contract to provide food service to Elko County School Dis…
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for violating an extended protective order after she was seen at a motel where she allegedly threaten…
ELKO – A truck driving on Interstate 80 crashed and blocked both travel lanes Friday night before it was struck by an SUV.
