Business After Hours at Accelerated Medical

ELKO – Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Aug. 19 with Accelerated Medical at 1810 Pinion Road from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Business After Hours provides the opportunity to network in order to create/maintain business and community relationships, generate referrals and learn about upcoming events in our community. This is a free event that’s open to the public.

For this Business After Hours, our hosts will be transporting attendees to a tropical locale with their Luau theme, so be sure to wear your best Luau attire. This Luau will offer the complete package with some tasty foods, refreshing beverages, as well as raffle prizes, including a chance to win a One Night Stay at the Ruby 360 Yurt.

Accelerated Medical is a premier medical and innovative medical center serving patients in Elko, Nevada. Their experienced team offers exceptional innovative therapy and chiropractic care for patients of all ages, from infants to adults, all under one roof.