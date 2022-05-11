 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
11 nurses honored at Heart of Health Care event

Nurse Awards

Nurses line up Tuesday for a photo at the second annual Elko Daily Free Press nurses awards celebration. From left: Skyler Basanez, Tami Baumann, Michele Levie, Kayla Polack, Maci Moody, Patty Taylor and Nicole Sirotek.

 Cynthia Delaney

ELKO – Eleven nurses were honored Tuesday in Elko’s second annual Nurses -- the Heart of Health Care celebration.

“Nurses are the heartbeat of every organization,” said Nevada Health Centers CEO Walter Davis, one of the event’s sponsors. “And we should all be extremely proud of those that are being recognized here today. Congratulations on a job well done.”

Davis said he is married to a nurse, and that makes him a better administrator. “I’m understanding exactly what she’s going through and what happens every day.”

Another sponsor, Jacob Dalstra of MedX AirOne, thanked the recipients for their personal sacrifices and the long hours they put in each day in a challenging environment.

Elko Daily Free Press President Matt Sandberg emceed the gathering. Copies of the newspaper’s Nurses edition were distributed to the attendees.

Lina Blohm of Blohm Jewelers presented each of the nurses with a pearl necklace and read a short description praising the profession.

Sandberg presented certificates of appreciation to the nurses, beginning with Readers’ Choice winner Tami Baumann of Nevada Health Centers. Baumann has been helping Elko County for countless years in many different roles. Since the start of the pandemic she has been helping on the front lines of testing, and setting up mass vaccination pods in Elko, Wendover, Carlin and Jackpot.

Other recipients were Skyler Basanez of Elko County School District, Rachel Beahreandt of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Jodi Danhof of Highland Manor, Aimee Kendall of MedX AirOne and NNRH, Michele Levie of NNRH, Maci Moody of NNRH, Kayla Polack of NNRH, Carol Riggio, Nicole Sirotek of American Frontline Nurses, and Patty Taylor of Southern Bands Health Center.

Major sponsors of the awards included Elko Community Health Center, Coach USA and Elko Federal Credit Union. Other community sponsors were Princess and a Redneck, La Fiesta, Lynn Terras with Edward Jones, and Blooming Events Planning and Party Rentals.

