2021 Readers' Choice winners

AUTOMOTIVE

BEST AUTO GLASS

Gold: Elko Glass Service

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone 738-4928

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Auto Pros

Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.

Address: 375 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4204

Website: www.autopros.co

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Montrose Glass

BEST AUTO REPAIR & TIRES

Gold: Duke’s Diesel Repair

Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.

Address: 333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 775-397-3853

Hours: Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7

Silver: Elko Motor Company

We are your locally owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota dealership here to serve you for all your sales, service and parts automotive needs in the Elko, Spring Creek, and surrounding areas. From the 60 families at Elko Motor Company we greatly appreciate your business and support!

Address: 1585 Lamoille Highway

Phone: 775-777-2277

Sales Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Les Schwab Tires

Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.

Address: 650 W Silver St.

Phone: 777-9303

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

BEST CAR WASH & AUTO DETAILING

Gold: Express Car Wash

Express Car Wash joined the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon cutting near the facility's vacuum cleaners.

Silver: Auto Pros

Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.

Address: 375 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4204

Website: www.autopros.co

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing

--

CUSTOMER SERVICE

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - AUTOMOTIVE

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.

Address: 420 30th St.

Phone: 738-8933

Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Silver: Duke’s Diesel Repair

Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.

Address: 333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 775-397-3853

Hours: Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7

Bronze: Elko Motor Company (tie)

We are your locally owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota dealership here to serve you for all your sales, service and parts automotive needs in the Elko, Spring Creek, and surrounding areas. From the 60 families at Elko Motor Company we greatly appreciate your business and support!

Address: 1585 Lamoille Highway

Phone: 775-777-2277

Sales Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: Bradshaw Law LLC

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - HOME & COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Gold: Western States Propane

Western States Propane is an independent value-oriented propane company which provides competitive year-round pricing coupled with reliable, dependable, quality service based on integrity. Western States Propane services Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and surrounding areas. As a team, we are dedicated to making the use of propane as easy and convenient as possible while always providing quality customer service to our clients. Western States Propane – Always Coming Through For You!

Address: 1207 Water St.

Phone: 775-753-5950

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Snyder Mechanical

Bronze: Elko Glass Service

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone 738-4928

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - MEDICAL

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.

Address: 380 Court St.

Phone: 775-397-1904

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F

Silver: Marina Hills Dental

Marina Hills Dental is best known for taking good care of our patients and making them feel like family when they come through our door. We enjoy being actively involved in our community. We have affordable payment plans and do good, honest work. Quality of care is our top priority; we are fun and friendly while still maintaining our professionalism. We have a comfort menu to ensure our patients are well taken care of. We have all the newest up-to-date technology including but not limited to lasers, digital scanners and x-rays as well as multiple teeth whitening options to best fit your needs.

Address: 282 Spring Creek Parkway

Phone: 775-738-3110

Hours Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bronze: Family Dental Care

Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.

Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Suite A-3

Phone: 775-753-3500

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RESTAURANT

Gold: Ogi Deli – Bar & Pintxos

Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).

Address: 460 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-753-9290

Deli Hours: Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.

Silver: Dreez

Dreez is the newest restaurant by Jon and Audrey Karr, where we offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas!

Address: 405 Silver St.

Phone: 777-7931

Hours: Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bronze: The Star

The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.

Address: 246 Silver St.

Phone: 738-9925

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - RETAIL

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.

Address: 420 30th St.

Phone: 738-8933

Hours: Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Silver: Khoury’s

Bronze: Blohm Jewelers

Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.

Address: 495 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-8466

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT

BEST CASINO

Gold: Maverick Casino and Hotel

Silver: Gold Dust West

“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.

Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7500

Hours: 24 hours

Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino

A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!

Address: 340 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5141

Hours: 24/7

BEST DJ, ENTERTAINMENT

Gold: Chip Stone, Stonerock Sound & Lighting

Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing in Elko for over 14 years. As Elko’s premiere entertainment DJ we know what it takes to make your wedding, company party or school dance a success.

Address: 2560 Mountain City Hwy. No. 103

Hours: Always open

Phone: 397-5506

Silver: DJ the DJ

Bronze: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin

Marin Mobile DJ services provides sound, lighting and coordinating services, for any event weddings, corporate parties, birthday parties. Event and wedding planning services are also available.

Phone: 775-934-7435

BEST ANNUAL EVENT

Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks

The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.

Address: P.O. Box 683

Phone: 738-6284

Silver: Elko County Fair

Bronze: Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees in an annual tradition for Elko, bringing the community together to support charitable organizations. Area businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction. Join us Dec. 1-4, 2021, for this wonderful annual event.

Address: 700 Moren Way

Phone: 775-738-4091

Hours: M-F from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BEST EVENT - MORE THAN ONCE A YEAR

Gold: DBA Wine Walks

The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.

Address: P.O. Box 2609

Phone: 299-7444

Hours: 24/7

Silver: Business After Hours

Elko Area Chamber of Commerce

Bronze (tie): Elko Farmers Market

The Elko Farmer’s Market is your all local, nonprofit, farmer-managed market. It’s the best place to find the freshest, highest quality produce, as well as meats, poultry, eggs, honey and more, all from the surrounding county small businesses.

Address: 1405 Idaho St.

Phone: 573-337-4150

Hours: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, July through end of season

Bronze (tie): Basque Lunch at the Basque House

Address: 1601 Flagview Drive, Elko

Elko Basque Club was founded in 1959 to unite Basques in the Elko area. We host the National Basque Festival every first weekend in July. Our goal is to educate members of the Elko community of about the Basques as well and to carry on our heritage through the generations. In the winter and spring months, the Club puts on a monthly Lunch at the Basque House to get members and friends together throughout the year. To join us, follow us on Facebook to see when the next event is.

BEST EVENT PLANNING

Gold: I Do Event Planning

Silver: Salud Events

Salud Events is a full-service Event Planning Company dedicated to creating unforgettable events for a wide range of clients and different industries. We combine seasoned knowledge with inspiration and ingenuity, transforming venues and providing your guests with truly unique experiences

Address: 246 Silver St.

Phone: 775-397-8252

Bronze: Event Source LLC

Event Source is under new ownership and we can help with your event planning and event rentals. We help plan weddings, corporate events, and any family events.

Address: 708 River St.

Phone: 775-753-5929

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment

BEST FAMILY RECREATION BUSINESS

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

Silver: Northeastern Nevada Museum

Bronze: Telescope Lanes

BEST LOCAL BAND/PERFORMER

Gold: Muddy Boots & The Porch Pounders

Silver: High Jacked – Chip Stone

Bronze: ILL Zakiel

BEST MARRIAGE OFFICIANT

Gold: Nathan Hornback

Address: 172 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-299-4633

Silver: Father Dan

Bronze: Carmela Frederick, Blooming Events

BEST OUTDOOR RECREATION AREA

Gold: Lamoille Canyon

Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops.

U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108

Phone: 775-738-5171

Silver: Angel Lake

The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.

City of Wells: P.O. Box 366

Phone: 775-752-3355

Bronze: Spring Creek Marina

BEST PLACE FOR LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Gold: The Stage Door Elko

The Stage Door Elko is an entertainment venue that features live music, theatre, comedy, events, and more. We offer a full-service bar, food, and rental services. Check out our website for our upcoming events and shows.

Stage door

Address: 303 Third St., Suite A

Phone: 775-753-5401

Winter hours: Thurs.-Sat. 5 p.m. until close

Silver: Peppermill Concert Hall

Bronze: Maverick Casino and Hotel

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

Gold: Rubies Sports Bar & Nightclub

Silver: Western Folklife Center

The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.

Address: 501 Railroad St.

Phone: 775-738-7508

Gift shop hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Maverick Casino and Hotel

BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT OF TOWN GUESTS

Gold: The Star

Silver: Ruby 360 Lodge

Ruby 360 Lodge is located 10 minutes from Lamoille at the base of the Ruby Mountains. Incredible service, breath-taking views, exceptional food and beverage experience. Join us for a memorable evening, with overnight and breakfast options available.

Address: 301 N Mountain View Drive, Lamoille

Phone: 775-753-6867

Business Hours: Reservation only. Dinner service Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights beginning at 5 p.m.

Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Address: 374 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-753-4888

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 3 p.m.-?

BEST RADIO DJ, ANNOUNCER OR PERSONALITY

Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7

Silver: Sam Brown, Elko Broadcasting

Bronze: Lori Gilbert, Elko Broadcasting

BEST RADIO STATION

Gold: 96.7 Mix

Silver: 93.7 Jack FM

Bronze: 1240/95.9 KELK

BEST YOUTH ACTIVITY

Gold: Infinite Cheer & Tumble Gym

Address: 678 W. Silver Street No. 104, Elko

Phone: 775-340-9368

Business Hours: Varies Monday - Friday 3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Infinite offers Competitive AllStar Cheer, youth fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes to Elko County athletes ages 2-18 years old. Our new 2nd location, opening soon, will offer wrestling and non-competitive cheer classes, as well as more fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes.

Silver: TDC Athletics/The Dance Club

Bronze: Elko Indar Futbol Club

FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

BEST ACCOUNTING & TAX SERVICE

Gold: Covert Tax & Accounting Services

Silver: Read & Powell LLP

Bronze: Glennon & Sandoval

BEST BANK

Gold: Nevada State Bank

Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future. It Matters WHO You Bank With.

Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 393-2350

Hours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Silver: Elko Federal Credit Union

Elko Federal Credit Union is here to help you get the most out of life. Discover local financial expertise and resources for checking, savings, loads, online and mobile banking, mortgages and so much more – right in your backyard! EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.

Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 738-4083

Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Bronze: Nevada Bank & Trust

Address: 852 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-1711

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

BEST FAMILY SOCIAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

At Prevail Behavioral Health, Roberta Andreozzi offers full psychiatric service, therapy and medication management.

Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.

Address: 782 Country Club Drive

Phone: 738-2759

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada

The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.

Address: 331 Seventh St.

Phone: 753-7352

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Gold: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones

Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.

Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A

Phone: 775-738-8925

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Silver: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.

Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

We are a little different from other companies, we help customers manage their everyday risk. We like to take a few minutes to learn about “Your World” Call or walk in to discuss “Your World” and how we can help you manage your risks.

Address: 1794 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-3423

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

BEST INSURANCE AGENT

Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

Worline insurance is Elko’s most trusted insurance agency. Family owned and operated in Elko since 1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Hours: Mon.- Fri. 9-5

Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

We are a little different from other companies, we help customers manage their everyday risk. We like to take a few minutes to learn about “Your World” Call or walk in to discuss “Your World” and how we can help you manage your risks.

Address: 1794 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-3423

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Mike Popp, Liberty Mutual

BEST LAW OFFICE

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.

Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.

Kidwell & Gallagher Logo

Address: 729 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-1000

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch

Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC

Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.

Address: 603 Pine St.

Phone: 738-7444

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Gerber Law

BEST LENDER, COMMERCIAL & CONSUMER

Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: First Colony Mortgage

FITNESS & BEAUTY

BEST FITNESS CENTER

Gold: Empower Fitness

Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.

Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102

Elko phone: 738-4095

Business Hours: Always open

Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)

Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.

Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive

Phone: 738-5090

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: Nevada Fitness

BEST HAIR SALON

Gold : Halo Salon

Silver: The Mane

Bronze: Bronze Beauty Bar

BEST MASSEUSE

Gold: Marisol McGhee, Massage Works at Maverick

Silver: Accelerated Medical

Address: 1810 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-753-7387

Bronze: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

HOME SERVICES

BEST CARPET CLEANING

Gold: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning

Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.

Address: 525 Water St.

Phone: 777-2220

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Silver: Mr. Sparkle

Bronze: Oasis Carpet Cleaning

Oasis Carpet Cleaning is a new business in our community. However, the owner has over 20 years of experience working with all types of carpet. We strive to bring a personal and professional touch to our patrons.

Address: 385 Lakeport Drive, Spring Creek

Phone: 775-934-3247 or 934-9997

Hours: Flexible

BEST CLEANING SERVICE

Gold: Cotton Cleaning

Silver: The Clean Team LLC

Bronze: Paradise Quality Cleaning

BEST IN HOME IMPROVEMENT

Gold: Great Basin Granite

Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.

Address: 680 W. Cedar St., Suite B

Phone: 775-748-5674

Hours: Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Silver: M&M Tile

We are a small business. Our main focus is to make sure to exceed your expectations in the remodel process. Cabinets, granite, tile, we can do it.

Address: 815 S. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-777-3999

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Montrose Glass

BEST LANDSCAPE & LAWN CARE

Gold: Battle Born Tree Trimming

Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.

Phone: 775-934-0180

Silver: Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service

Bronze: DMP – Design My Paradise

BEST PEST CONTROL

Gold: Ruby Mountain Pest Control LLC

We are known for ridding homes from pesky spiders, wasps and other pests. We are local and have been for over 11 years. We are native to the area. We treat our clients like family. We do the job right the first time and do it again with no charge if it wasn’t done to a client’s standards.

Address: P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek

Phone: 778-0494

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Beaver Getters

Bronze: Tipton’s Pest Control

BEST PLUMBING/HVAC

Gold: Snyder Mechanical

Snyder Mechanical is celebrating 40 years as Elko County’s premier plumbing, heating and air conditioning specialist. Thank you Elko County for your business these past 40 years.

Address: 4745 Manzanita Lane

Phone: 738-5616

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Ruby Mountain HVAC

Ruby Mountain HVAC and Refrigeration LLC specializes in commercial and residential refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and appliances.

At Ruby Mountain HVAC, we always strive to do the right thing. Address: 2255 Last Chance Road, Ste. A

Phone: 738-9375

Hours: Mon.-Thurs, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Lone Wolf

MEDICAL (People & Pets)

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Gold: Sherwood Chiropractic

Serving Elko for 30 years. On site X-ray and private treatment rooms. We do accept walk in patients and new patients.

Address: 2207 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-2225 or 738-BACK

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.

Silver: Accelerated Medical

Dr. Taylor and Dr. McKinney treat patients of all ages. We provide advanced spinal correction utilizing “state of the art” chiropractic techniques. We also offer spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000 and our Licensed Massage Therapist, Jessica Ward-Nye offers a full range of massage therapy. Our office has two Hydro Massage Loungers that are available without an appointment. Our entire staff is dedicated to creating a unique chiropractic experience that is unmatched by our competitors.

Address: 1810 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-753-7387

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch

Bronze: Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

BEST CLINIC & MEDICAL FACILITY

Gold: Marina Hills Dental

Silver: Prevail Behavioral Health

Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.

Address: 380 Court St.

Phone: 775-397-1904

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F

Bronze: Family Dental Care (tie)

Bronze: First Choice Physical Therapy (tie)

First Choice PT offers our clients clean and well-equipped clinics that are staffed with friendly and knowledgeable therapists. We offer a full range of services and understand that early physical therapy intervention is the key that leads to shorter recovery times. Three convenient locations in Spring Creek, Elko, and Carlin; Relief is never too far away.

248 Country Club Drive, Spring Creek

2219 N. Fifth St., Elko

617 Main St., Carlin

Phone: 775-777-1276

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BEST DENTIST

Gold: Dr. Barry Sorenson, Family Dental Care

Family Dental Care is known for quality dental care for the whole family. Dr. Sorenson’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable while being at the dentist sets him apart.

Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Ste. A-3, Spring Creek

Phone: 738-3500

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: David Diehl, Marina Hills Dental

Marina Hills Dental is best known for taking good care of our patients and making them feel like family when they come through our door. We enjoy being actively involved in our community. We have affordable payment plans and do good, honest work. Quality of care is our top priority; we are fun and friendly while still maintaining our professionalism. We have a comfort menu to ensure our patients are well taken care of. We have all the newest up-to-date technology including but not limited to lasers, digital scanners and x-rays as well as multiple teeth whitening options to best fit your needs.

Address: 282 Spring Creek Parkway

Phone: 775-738-3110

Hours Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bronze: Joseph Johnson, Family Dental Care

BEST NONTRADITIONAL HEALTH SERVICES

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

Silver: Accelerated Medical

Bronze: Full Range Physical Therapy

BEST OPTOMETRIST

Gold: Colby B. Curtis, Total Eye Care

Total Eyecare is proud to be part of the Elko community for over 35 years offering comprehensive vision and eye health testing for all ages. Our services include Optomap retinal scanning, treatment of eye disease and disorders, fitting of all types of contact lenses, pre and post operative care, large selection of fashion eyewear, sunglasses, safety glasses and eyewear for all lifestyles. Professional care your eyes deserve!

Address: 2209 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-8491

Hours: MTWF, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Silver: Robert A. Colon, Total Eye Care

Bronze: Micah L. Williams, Total Eye Care

BEST PEDIATRICIAN

Gold: Dr. Jonathan Slothhower

Providing excellent pediatric care when our patients need it.

Address: 1816 Pinion Road

Phone: 778-3652

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: Dr. Celestine Hernandez

Bronze: Jocelyn DeGuzman (tie)

Bronze: Chad M. Francom, PA (tie)

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY

Gold: Full Range Physical Therapy

The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.

Address: 620 S.12th St., Ste. 110

Phone: 738-0818

Hours: Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Silver: First Choice Physical Therapy

First Choice PT offers our clients clean and well-equipped clinics that are staffed with friendly and knowledgeable therapists. We offer a full range of services and understand that early physical therapy intervention is the key that leads to shorter recovery times. Three convenient locations in Spring Creek, Elko, and Carlin; Relief is never too far away.

248 Country Club Drive, Spring Creek

2219 N. Fifth St., Elko

617 Main St., Carlin

Phone: 775-777-1276

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Aikenhead Physical Therapy

BEST PHYSICIAN

Gold: Dr. Louis Bergeron

Silver: Dr. Paton Whimple

Bronze: Roberta Andreozzi, APRN

BEST PODIATRIST

Gold: Dr. Shane Draper

Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.

Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200

Phone: 738-1100

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: Dr. John Patton

Bronze: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom

Dr. Lindstrom is known for patient satisfaction and experience as well as top-notch care. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient. Our office has excellent staff, extremity MRI, and diverse surgical capability.

Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., Suite 200

Phone: 738-1100

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

BEST SURGEON

Gold: Dr. Chad Edwards

Address: 1775 Browning Way No. 201, Elko

Phone: 775-777-3535

Business Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Chad Edwards is an Orthopedic Surgery specialist in Elko. He is passionate about all aspects of orthopedics and enjoys nothing more than improving the quality of life and function of his patients through both surgical and non-surgical techniques. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from his medical school, trained under 70 different surgeons throughout residency, and has extensive clinical research experience also. He is well suited to treat any orthopedic conditions, including joint replacements (should, hip, and knee), rotator cuff surgery, ACL reconstruction, carpal tunnel syndrome, fractures, and many more conditions.

Silver: Dr. Steven Gunnel

Bronze: Dr. John Gull

BEST PET GROOMER

Gold: Sarah Dutton, Hair of the Dog

Silver: Carrie’s Critter Care

Bronze: Ashley Nunez, Shaggy Dawg

Friendly, caring and professional grooming for your four-legged friend.

Address: 1086 Lamoille Highway

Phone: 775-388-2655

Facebook: shaggydawgpetgroomingelko

Hours: Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BEST PET SERVICES

Gold: Carrie’s Critter Care

Silver: Home on the Range Pet Sitting

Bronze: Petco

BEST VETERINARY CLINIC

Gold: Elko Veterinary Clinic

The business is known for seeing small and large animals, having state of the art laboratory equipment, ultrasound, and laser therapy, advanced orthopedic service and now also adding endoscopic service in the near future. We see almost any type of pet or livestock you might have. What sets the clinic apart is availability for our clients being open 6 days a week with a client based after hours and on call clinician and having five veterinarians on staff to meet the needs of our clients as well as a trained nursing staff.

Address: 1052 Colt Drive

Phone: 738-6116

Hours: Mon., Wed., Thurs. & Fri. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Silver: Aspen Veterinary Clinic

Address: 441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek

Phone: 753-9111

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.

Bronze: Tanabo Veterinary Clinic

MINING

BEST DRILLING COMPANY

Gold: Small Mine Development

Silver: Hackworth Drilling

Hackworth Drilling has drilled domestic water wells for over 40 years. We install and repair complete pumping systems including constant pressure systems, which do not need a well house that could freeze.

Address: 5019 Manzanita Drive

Phone: 775-738-9891

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Boart Longyear

BEST MINING COMPANY

Gold: Nevada Gold Mines

Silver: Small Mine Development

Bronze: Cashman Equipment

BEST MINING ENGINEERING

Gold: AM Engineering

A.M. Engineering is a full service engineering firm that has successfully managed projects from feasibility and master planning, to final design and construction management. We perform Engineering Design and Analysis, Residential and Commercial Retrofit Design, Streets and Highways, Water Distribution, Sanitary Sewer, Lift Stations, Pumping Systems, 3D Spatial Modeling, Construction Management, QA/QC Inspection and Materials Laboratory Services.

Address: 742 “D” Street

Phone: 775-738-3113

Silver: NewFields Mining Design & Technical Service

We provide civil and geotechnical engineering, environmental services, and project/construction management, as well as permitting support for the mining industry. Our Mining and Design Services team offers a competitive and efficient alternative for all permitting, engineering design, and construction management needs.

Address: 2227 N. Fifth St., Elko

Phone: 775-738-3399

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: High Desert Engineering

BEST MINING EQUIPMENT COMPANY

Gold: Cashman Equipment

Founded in 1931 by James “Big Jim” Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.

Address: 5010 Idaho St., 4218 Ruby Vista Drive

Phone: 800-937-2326

Hours: 24/7 service

Silver: 5th Gear Powersports

Bronze: Komatsu Equipment

Komatsu is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of earth moving equipment, including mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern infrastructure, technology and consumer products.

Address: 4451 P&H Drive

Phone: 775-748-4600

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BEST MINING PARTS & SERVICE

Gold: Duke’s Diesel Repair

Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply

Bronze: Cashman Equipment

BEST MINING SUPPORT COMPANY

Gold: Duke’s Diesel Repair

Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply (tie)

Bronze: Small Mine Development (tie)

BEST MINING TRANSPORTATION

Gold: Coach USA

Coach USA transports Northern Nevada’s hardworking men and women to work. In the area since 1998, we are proud of our employees and the service that they provide to the mining community.

Address: 4105 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 777-9309

Hours: 24/7

Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply

Bronze: Myrna’s Hotshot Airfreight

REAL ESTATE, HOME DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION

BEST ARCHITECT

Gold: Catherine Wines, Architect – R6 Studio

Catherine Wines is the principle architect at R6 Studio located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. R6 provides design and planning services for public, PQP, commercial, industrial, casino and residential building projects. Catherine is a native of Elko County and proud to own and operate her business here. She has a local commitment to the community and promises the personal care and attention that each of her projects deserve.

Address: 421 Railroad St.

Phone: 738-7829

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Jacques Errecart Architects

Bronze: J.D. Long Architects

BEST COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Gold: Braemar Construction

Braemar is known as a custom home builder and remodeling. We don’t build our home; we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it.

Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway

Phone: 777-2949

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: Kelly Builders (tie)

Silver: Ormaza Construction (tie)

Ormaza Construction was established in 1963 by Pete Ormaza. Over 55 years since then, Pete’s son Pedro continues to offer competitive prices and quality work, known as a small company capable of completing large-scale projects.

“We are a construction management and general contractor with a passion to provide a complete service, from conceptual design to the finished project. Quality comes first. We build every project as though we will own it.” -- Pedro G. Ormaza, Owner

Address: 225 Silver St., Suite 101

Phone: 775-738-5611

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Ruby Dome Inc.

BEST MORTGAGE LENDER

Gold: Nevada State Bank

Silver: Elko Federal Credit Union

Bronze: First Colony Mortgage

BEST NEW HOMEBUILDER AND REMODEL

Gold: Braemar Construction

Silver: Merwin Homes

Bronze: Kelly Builders

BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT

Gold: Colette Reynolds, eXp Realty

I would like to say an enormous thank you to all of my friends, family and clients for their continued support and votes! It truly means the world to me to have been voted in as your top local real estate agent once again! My clients mean the absolute world to me and knowing they are a large reason I have won this award again makes it even more meaningful to me. Thank you all so much!

Phone: 775-934-9575

Hours: Sun-Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Silver: Erica Quintero, Coldwell Banker

Erica Quintero was born and raised in Elko and is one of the few bilingual Realtors in our area. She has won multiple sales awards, been recognized by NAHREP as one of the Top 100 Agents in the West and has also been Zillow’s “Best Locally Reviewed Agent” in the Elko/Spring Creek area for the past 5+ years. Erica and her team pride themselves in providing exceptional customer service and would love to help with your real estate needs!

Address: 700 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-397-2379

Hours: By appointment

Bronze: Justine Oros, eXp Realty

Justine Oros, Realtor, is a top performing Realtor in our Elko County market. Hard work and tenacity is her driver for success, after all she believes that, "Expert service doesn't cost, it saves!"

Phone: 775-340-8830

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. by appointment

BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY

Gold: eXp Realty

Silver: NextHome Infinity Realty

Bronze: Coldwell Banker Excel

Our business is known for service, caring and staying involved and giving back to the community. We strongly believe that Success is meant to be shared back into the communities that we serve and have brought us Success.

The commitment our leadership and real estate professionals personally make each and every day to education, training, support and caring allows us to Excel and collectively moves us one step closer to achieving our Business Motto: To Provide Exceptional Service and Value to Our Clients Real Estate Experience.

Address: 700 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-4078, Elko and 738-9866, Spring Creek

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

BEST REAL ESTATE TEAM

Gold: Colette Reynolds Group, eXp Realty

Phone: 775-934-9575

Hours: Sun-Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What an honor! All of us on the Colette Reynolds Group would like to extend our deepest thanks to everyone who took the time to vote for us as your top real estate team! We truly pride ourselves on making every client feel like our only client and knowing that our clients played a large role in us winning this award makes winning it mean that much more to us. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support of the Colette Reynolds Group of eXp Realty. We feel truly blessed.

Silver: Mylissa Lanning Team, eXp Realty

Bronze: Gaeta Real Estate Group, eXp Realty

BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING SERVICES

Gold: Stewart Title Company

Silver: WFG National Title

Bronze: Ruby Mountain Home Inspections

RESTAURANTS & DINING

BEST APPETIZERS

Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Café

Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Maverick

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek

Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

BEST BAKERY OR BAKER

Gold: Albertsons

Silver: Ogi Deli

Bronze: McAdoo’s

BEST BAR

Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Cooks Steak House & Saloon

BEST BREAKFAST

Gold: Dreez

Dreez is the newest restaurant by Jon and Audrey Karr, where we offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas!

Address: 405 Silver St.

Phone: 777-7931

Hours: Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Coffee Mug

Our restaurant is known for serving for our affordable, consistent good food and friendly customer service. What sets us apart from our competition is our fresh ingredients, great customer service, consistency, and our dedication to our customers. We have worked every day to please our customers for over 30 years now.

Address: 576 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5999

Hours: Daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: The Grille at Gold Dust West

BEST BURGER

Gold: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

Silver: JR’s Bar & Grill at Gold Country

Bronze: The Star

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

Gold: The Star

Silver: Luciano’s

“Great food and ambiance. In a place known more for its Basque cuisine, Luciano’s brings a phenomenal Italian flavor that not only holds its own, but flourishes.”

Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.

351 Silver St.

Phone: 777-1808

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.

Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill

Machi’s is known for fresh food, friendly staff, and great locals bar. It has unique foods on the menu, freshness, and quality trained staff.

Address: 450 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-9772

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing

BEST CATERER

Gold: The Star

Silver: Cooks Fire Oven & Grill

Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Gold: The Coffee Mug

576 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-738-5999

Silver: Cowboy Joe

Address: 376 5th Street

Phone: 775-753-5612

Bronze: The Grille at Gold Dust West

BEST DESSERT

Gold: Old Timey Ice Cream & Waffle Company

Enjoy the sounds and flavors of yesteryear. Watch us make homemade ice cream with our fully restored hit and miss engine. Enjoy a scoop of premium ice cream, a cotton candy, or a bubble waffle sundae!

Food truck and vendor booth at local events

Phone: 775-385-2582

Silver: Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery is a world famous brand that offers the ultimate ice cream experience with its large variety of classic and seasonal ice cream flavors. At Cold Stone we make our ice cream in-house—every day! Customers can choose their ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings for a personalized creation. We also offer delicious ice cream cakes and cupcakes.

Address: 346 Silver St.

Phone: 738-3926

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bronze: JR’s Bar & Grill at Gold Country

BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT

Gold: Pizza Barn

Pizza Barn is a locally owned Independent restaurant. We have been in business over 37 years. Pizza Barn is a fun place to enjoy delicious food with family and friends. A great place to have a birthday party! See you at the Barn.

Address: 2598 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2541

Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Dos Amigos

BEST FAST FOOD

Gold: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit

We are known for our sliced fresh sandwiches and being your neighborhood sandwich shop. What sets us apart is the experience between the slicer and register, you can watch while your sandwich is being custom made to your liking. We pride ourselves in product quality, customer service and cleanliness.

Address: 3600 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 3600 W. Idaho St.

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 4 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Ogi Deli

Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill (tie)

Bronze: Las Brisas (tie)

BEST MARGARITA

Gold: La Fiesta

Silver: Dos Amigos

Bronze: Garibaldi’s Restaurant Elko

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Gold: La Fiesta

Silver: Dos Amigos

Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill

BEST PIZZA

Gold: Pizza Barn

Silver: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Bronze: Blind Onion

Blind Onion Pizza is a locally owned and operated pizza restaurant that offers mouth-watering pizza, hot sandwiches and fresh salads. Dipping our signature crust in honey is like a dessert in itself. We make our dough in-house along with several of our sauces — including our marinara, pesto, and ranch — and stock the freshest pizza toppings.

Address: 346 Silver St.

Phone: 738-5532

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

BEST PLACE FOR A ROMANTIC DINNER

Gold: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Maverick

Silver: Luciano’s

Bronze: Ruby 360 Lodge

BEST SALAD

Gold: The Star

Silver: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill

Costa Vida delights guests with the vibrant flavors of coastal Mexico. We combine the highest quality produce and proteins to create the light, fresh flavors of our menu from scratch. You taste the difference in ever visit and with every meal. See you at the coast!

Address: 1664 Thomas H. Gallagher Way, Elko

Phone: 775-777-3555

Hours: Mon. Thu. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri. Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bronze: Ogi Deli

BEST SANDWICH

Gold: Ogi Deli

Silver: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit

Bronze: The Star

BEST SPORTS BAR

Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Silver: Mattie’s Bar & Grill

Bronze: Muley’s Bar and Family Grill

BEST STEAK SANDWICH

Gold: The Star

The steak sandwiches at The Star are made with aged choice New York steak from the Midwest. The steak is served on The Star’s own bread with a side of French fries or salad. Garlic, cheese, mushrooms, onions and steak sauce are optional.

246 Silver St., Phone: 738-9925

Lunch Hours: Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner Hours: Mon. – Fri. 5-9:30 p.m.; Sat. 4:30- 9:30 p.m.

Bar opens at 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Silver: Toki Ona

Toki Ona takes pride with serving large portions, making sure you leave full and happy. All beef is IBP Choice or Certified Black Angus Choice. Toki Ona has a full service bar where you can sit and chat with friends or family in a nice and quiet environment. Here at Toki Ona, our main priority is customer satisfaction. Our friendly and happy staff treats every dinner as if they are family.

Address: 1550 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-778-3606

Hours: 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek

Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

RETAIL & MISCELLANEOUS

BEST ADVENTURE RETAILER

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

Silver: Arms-R-Us

Bronze: Elko Fly Shop (tie)

Bronze: Gun World & Archery (tie)

BEST ARTIST – FINE ARTS

Gold: Lynne Kistler

Silver: Mica Johnson

Bronze: Micqaela Jones

BEST ARTIST – TATTOO

Gold: Phil Nichols, Freedom Tattoo

Silver: Samantha Buckingham

Bronze: Andrew Elizondo, Solace Tattoo

Solace Tattoo, established 2015

Address: 1354 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-777-8282

Hours: 1-8 p.m.

BEST BUSINESS MEETING VENUE

Gold: The Star

Silver: Dalling Hall

Bronze: Sherman Station/Elko Area Chamber of Commerce

BEST CONSIGNMENT & THRIFT SHOP

Gold: Chique, Unique and Antiques

Silver: FISH (Friends in Service Helping)

F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.

Address: 821 Water St.

Phone: 753-7650

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

BRONZE: RUBY MOUNTAIN RESOURCE

BEST FLORIST

Gold: Jewels Floral Studio

Jewels Floral Studio is Elko's newest flower shop and we are excited to be open. Our friendly and creative design team is passionate about offering creative floral arrangements and gifts to make our client experience truly exceptional. Stop by and see how our space has been transformed from a paint storage area to our beautiful floral studio. Love flowers? Our Floral Subscription Service is happiness on repeat.

Address: 336 Silver St.

Phone: 775-299-4366

Silver: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs

In our new location you will find a great selection of indoor green plants and we are known for our beautiful, long-lasting custom flower arrangements.

Address: 638 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-4728

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Evergreen Flower Shop

At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.

Address: 232 Third St.

Phone: 775-738-5101

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

BEST FURNITURE & HOME DECOR

Gold: Chique, Unique and Antique

Silver: Bodily’s Furniture

Bronze: Wilson Bates

BEST HOTEL

Gold: Maverick Casino and Hotel

Maverick Casino and Hotel and Gold Country, owned and operated by Maverick Gaming, are the two premier regional hotel casinos in Elko. They provide unparalleled atmosphere, comfort and service to people from (or traveling through) Elko County.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-738-2111

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Silver: Townplace Suites by Marriot

Bronze: Home2Suites

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Gold: Blohm Jewelers

Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.

Address: 495 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-8466

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers

Stonecraft has been in Elko for 20 years and we appreciate all of you, our customers.

Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103

Phone: 753-5506

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: JM Capriola

BEST LOCAL FARM/RANCH

Gold: Brough Ranch

Kari Lyn Brough

Address: HC 60 Box 160, Wells, NV 89835

Phone: 775-752-2689

Hours: Mon-Sat a.m. to 7 p.m.

Our Family ranch proudly serves locally raised and finished Wagyu and Angus beef. Brough Ranch built upon a solid foundation of family values, dedication to our friends and family, and responsibility for our land and cattle.

Silver: Silver Sage Honey

Bronze: Bottari Family Creamery (tie)

Bronze: Gardenzilla Produce (tie)

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

Gold: KB Photography

Silver: Ashley Lortie Photography

Bronze: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images

At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.

Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3

Phone: 775-934-4171

Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only

BEST PLACE TO BUY A UNIQUE GIFT

Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery

Silver: Northeastern Nevada Museum

Address: 1515 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-738-3418

Hours: Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.

The Northeastern Nevada Museum is the premiere cultural and historical center for preservation, research and education in northeastern Nevada. The museum will maintain a quality facility dedicated to serving the area and its visitors by providing comprehensive archives and collections, diverse history and art exhibits, research facilities, and a community gathering space.

BRONZE: INDIGO/HAYLEY’S FINE GIFTS

Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.

Address: 386 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-778-9600

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONS OF ELKO COUNTY

Gold: Sam Khoury

Silver: Barry Sorenson

Bronze: Shabonya Dutton (tie)

Bronze: Billie Crapo (tie)

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0