2021 Readers' Choice winners

AUTOMOTIVE
BEST AUTO GLASS
Gold: Elko Glass Service
Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone 738-4928
Website www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Auto Pros
Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.
Address: 375 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 753-4204
Website: www.autopros.co
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Montrose Glass
BEST AUTO REPAIR & TIRES
Gold: Duke’s Diesel Repair
Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.
Address: 333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek, NV 89815
Phone: 775-397-3853
Website: www.dukesdiesel.com
Hours: Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7
Silver: Elko Motor Company
We are your locally owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota dealership here to serve you for all your sales, service and parts automotive needs in the Elko, Spring Creek, and surrounding areas. From the 60 families at Elko Motor Company we greatly appreciate your business and support!
Address: 1585 Lamoille Highway
Phone: 775-777-2277
Sales Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: Les Schwab Tires
Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.
Address: 650 W Silver St.
Phone: 777-9303
Website: www.lesschwab.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
BEST CAR WASH & AUTO DETAILING
Gold: Express Car Wash
Express Car Wash joined the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon cutting near the facility's vacuum cleaners.
Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing
CUSTOMER SERVICE
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - AUTOMOTIVE
Gold: 5th Gear Powersports
5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.
Address: 420 30th St.
Phone: 738-8933
Website: www.5thgearelko.com
Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Bronze: Bradshaw Law LLC
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - HOME & COMMERCIAL SERVICES
Gold: Western States Propane
Western States Propane is an independent value-oriented propane company which provides competitive year-round pricing coupled with reliable, dependable, quality service based on integrity. Western States Propane services Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and surrounding areas. As a team, we are dedicated to making the use of propane as easy and convenient as possible while always providing quality customer service to our clients. Western States Propane – Always Coming Through For You!
Address: 1207 Water St.
Phone: 775-753-5950
Website: https://wspropane.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WSPElko
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Snyder Mechanical
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - MEDICAL
Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health
Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.
Address: 380 Court St.
Phone: 775-397-1904
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F
Silver: Marina Hills Dental
Marina Hills Dental is best known for taking good care of our patients and making them feel like family when they come through our door. We enjoy being actively involved in our community. We have affordable payment plans and do good, honest work. Quality of care is our top priority; we are fun and friendly while still maintaining our professionalism. We have a comfort menu to ensure our patients are well taken care of. We have all the newest up-to-date technology including but not limited to lasers, digital scanners and x-rays as well as multiple teeth whitening options to best fit your needs.
Address: 282 Spring Creek Parkway
Phone: 775-738-3110
Website: www.marinahillsdental.com
Hours Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bronze: Family Dental Care
Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.
Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Suite A-3
Phone: 775-753-3500
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RESTAURANT
Gold: Ogi Deli – Bar & Pintxos
Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).
Address: 460 Commercial St.
Phone: 775-753-9290
Website: ogideli.com
Deli Hours: Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.
Silver: Dreez
Dreez is the newest restaurant by Jon and Audrey Karr, where we offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas!
Address: 405 Silver St.
Phone: 777-7931
Hours: Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bronze: The Star
The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.
Address: 246 Silver St.
Phone: 738-9925
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - RETAIL
Silver: Khoury’s
Bronze: Blohm Jewelers
Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.
Address: 495 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-8466
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
BEST CASINO
Gold: Maverick Casino and Hotel
Silver: Gold Dust West
“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.
Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 777-7500
Website: www.gdwcasino.com
Hours: 24 hours
Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino
A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!
Address: 340 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-5141
Website: stockmenscasinoelko.com
Hours: 24/7
BEST DJ, ENTERTAINMENT
Gold: Chip Stone, Stonerock Sound & Lighting
Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing in Elko for over 14 years. As Elko’s premiere entertainment DJ we know what it takes to make your wedding, company party or school dance a success.
Address: 2560 Mountain City Hwy. No. 103
Hours: Always open
Phone: 397-5506
Silver: DJ the DJ
Bronze: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin
Marin Mobile DJ services provides sound, lighting and coordinating services, for any event weddings, corporate parties, birthday parties. Event and wedding planning services are also available.
Phone: 775-934-7435
BEST ANNUAL EVENT
Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks
The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.
Address: P.O. Box 683
Phone: 738-6284
Silver: Elko County Fair
Bronze: Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees in an annual tradition for Elko, bringing the community together to support charitable organizations. Area businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday décor which are then available for purchase through a silent auction. Join us Dec. 1-4, 2021, for this wonderful annual event.
Address: 700 Moren Way
Phone: 775-738-4091
Website: www.ExploreElko.com
Hours: M-F from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BEST EVENT - MORE THAN ONCE A YEAR
Gold: DBA Wine Walks
The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.
Address: P.O. Box 2609
Phone: 299-7444
Website: www.elkodowntown.org
Hours: 24/7
Silver: Business After Hours
Elko Area Chamber of Commerce
Bronze (tie): Elko Farmers Market
The Elko Farmer’s Market is your all local, nonprofit, farmer-managed market. It’s the best place to find the freshest, highest quality produce, as well as meats, poultry, eggs, honey and more, all from the surrounding county small businesses.
Address: 1405 Idaho St.
Phone: 573-337-4150
Website: www.facebook.com/ElkoFarmersMarket
Hours: Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon, July through end of season
Bronze (tie): Basque Lunch at the Basque House
Address: 1601 Flagview Drive, Elko
Website: www.ElkoBasqueClub.com
Elko Basque Club was founded in 1959 to unite Basques in the Elko area. We host the National Basque Festival every first weekend in July. Our goal is to educate members of the Elko community of about the Basques as well and to carry on our heritage through the generations. In the winter and spring months, the Club puts on a monthly Lunch at the Basque House to get members and friends together throughout the year. To join us, follow us on Facebook to see when the next event is.
BEST EVENT PLANNING
Gold: I Do Event Planning
Silver: Salud Events
Salud Events is a full-service Event Planning Company dedicated to creating unforgettable events for a wide range of clients and different industries. We combine seasoned knowledge with inspiration and ingenuity, transforming venues and providing your guests with truly unique experiences
Address: 246 Silver St.
Phone: 775-397-8252
Bronze: Event Source LLC
Event Source is under new ownership and we can help with your event planning and event rentals. We help plan weddings, corporate events, and any family events.
Address: 708 River St.
Phone: 775-753-5929
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment
BEST FAMILY RECREATION BUSINESS
Gold: 5th Gear Powersports
Silver: Northeastern Nevada Museum
Bronze: Telescope Lanes
BEST LOCAL BAND/PERFORMER
Gold: Muddy Boots & The Porch Pounders
Silver: High Jacked – Chip Stone
Bronze: ILL Zakiel
BEST MARRIAGE OFFICIANT
Gold: Nathan Hornback
Address: 172 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-299-4633
Website: elko.livingstoneschurches.com
Silver: Father Dan
Bronze: Carmela Frederick, Blooming Events
BEST OUTDOOR RECREATION AREA
Gold: Lamoille Canyon
Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops.
U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108
Phone: 775-738-5171
Silver: Angel Lake
The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.
City of Wells: P.O. Box 366
Phone: 775-752-3355
Bronze: Spring Creek Marina
BEST PLACE FOR LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Gold: The Stage Door Elko
The Stage Door Elko is an entertainment venue that features live music, theatre, comedy, events, and more. We offer a full-service bar, food, and rental services. Check out our website for our upcoming events and shows.
Stage door
Address: 303 Third St., Suite A
Phone: 775-753-5401
Website: stagedoorelko.com
Winter hours: Thurs.-Sat. 5 p.m. until close
Silver: Peppermill Concert Hall
Bronze: Maverick Casino and Hotel
BEST PLACE TO DANCE
Gold: Rubies Sports Bar & Nightclub
Silver: Western Folklife Center
The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.
Address: 501 Railroad St.
Phone: 775-738-7508
Gift shop hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Website: https://www.westernfolklife.org
Bronze: Maverick Casino and Hotel
BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT OF TOWN GUESTS
Gold: The Star
Silver: Ruby 360 Lodge
Ruby 360 Lodge is located 10 minutes from Lamoille at the base of the Ruby Mountains. Incredible service, breath-taking views, exceptional food and beverage experience. Join us for a memorable evening, with overnight and breakfast options available.
Address: 301 N Mountain View Drive, Lamoille
Phone: 775-753-6867
Website: www.ruby360lodge.com
Business Hours: Reservation only. Dinner service Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights beginning at 5 p.m.
Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Address: 374 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-753-4888
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 3 p.m.-?
BEST RADIO DJ, ANNOUNCER OR PERSONALITY
Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7
Silver: Sam Brown, Elko Broadcasting
Bronze: Lori Gilbert, Elko Broadcasting
BEST RADIO STATION
Gold: 96.7 Mix
Silver: 93.7 Jack FM
Bronze: 1240/95.9 KELK
BEST YOUTH ACTIVITY
Gold: Infinite Cheer & Tumble Gym
Address: 678 W. Silver Street No. 104, Elko
Phone: 775-340-9368
Website: infinitecheerandtumble.com
Business Hours: Varies Monday - Friday 3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Infinite offers Competitive AllStar Cheer, youth fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes to Elko County athletes ages 2-18 years old. Our new 2nd location, opening soon, will offer wrestling and non-competitive cheer classes, as well as more fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes.
Silver: TDC Athletics/The Dance Club
Bronze: Elko Indar Futbol Club
FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
BEST ACCOUNTING & TAX SERVICE
Gold: Covert Tax & Accounting Services
Silver: Read & Powell LLP
Bronze: Glennon & Sandoval
BEST BANK
Gold: Nevada State Bank
Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future. It Matters WHO You Bank With.
Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 393-2350
Website: www.nsbank.com
Hours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Silver: Elko Federal Credit Union
Elko Federal Credit Union is here to help you get the most out of life. Discover local financial expertise and resources for checking, savings, loads, online and mobile banking, mortgages and so much more – right in your backyard! EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.
Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 738-4083
Website: www.elkofcu.org
Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.
Bronze: Nevada Bank & Trust
Address: 852 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-1711
Website: nevadabankandtrust.com
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
BEST FAMILY SOCIAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION
Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.
Address: 782 Country Club Drive
Phone: 738-2759
Website: bgce.org
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada
The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.
Address: 331 Seventh St.
Phone: 753-7352
Website: www.elkofrc.org
Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Gold: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones
Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.
Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A
Phone: 775-738-8925
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Silver: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Website: www.worlineinsurance.com
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
We are a little different from other companies, we help customers manage their everyday risk. We like to take a few minutes to learn about “Your World” Call or walk in to discuss “Your World” and how we can help you manage your risks.
Address: 1794 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-3423
Website: www.shabonyadutton.com
Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
BEST INSURANCE AGENT
Bronze: Mike Popp, Liberty Mutual
BEST LAW OFFICE
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.
Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.
Kidwell & Gallagher Logo
Address: 729 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-1000
Website: www.injuryhelpnv.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch
Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC
Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.
Address: 603 Pine St.
Phone: 738-7444
Website: www.BradshawLaw.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Gerber Law
BEST LENDER, COMMERCIAL & CONSUMER
Bronze: First Colony Mortgage
FITNESS & BEAUTY
BEST FITNESS CENTER
Gold: Empower Fitness
Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.
Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102
Elko phone: 738-4095
Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com
Business Hours: Always open
Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)
Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.
Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive
Phone: 738-5090
Website: www.elkopac.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: Nevada Fitness
BEST HAIR SALON
Gold : Halo Salon
Silver: The Mane
Bronze: Bronze Beauty Bar
BEST MASSEUSE
Gold: Marisol McGhee, Massage Works at Maverick
Silver: Accelerated Medical
Address: 1810 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-753-7387
Website: www.acceleratedmedical.com
Bronze: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic
HOME SERVICES
BEST CARPET CLEANING
Gold: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning
Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.
Address: 525 Water St.
Phone: 777-2220
Website: www.cunninghmnevada.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Silver: Mr. Sparkle
Bronze: Oasis Carpet Cleaning
Oasis Carpet Cleaning is a new business in our community. However, the owner has over 20 years of experience working with all types of carpet. We strive to bring a personal and professional touch to our patrons.
Address: 385 Lakeport Drive, Spring Creek
Phone: 775-934-3247 or 934-9997
Website: www.facebook.com/OasisCarpetBiz
Hours: Flexible
BEST CLEANING SERVICE
Gold: Cotton Cleaning
Silver: The Clean Team LLC
Bronze: Paradise Quality Cleaning
BEST IN HOME IMPROVEMENT
Gold: Great Basin Granite
Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.
Address: 680 W. Cedar St., Suite B
Phone: 775-748-5674
Website: www.facebook.com/Great BasinGranite
Hours: Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Silver: M&M Tile
We are a small business. Our main focus is to make sure to exceed your expectations in the remodel process. Cabinets, granite, tile, we can do it.
Address: 815 S. Fifth St.
Phone: 775-777-3999
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: Montrose Glass
BEST LANDSCAPE & LAWN CARE
Gold: Battle Born Tree Trimming
Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.
Phone: 775-934-0180
Website: www.battleborntreetrimming.com
Silver: Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service
Bronze: DMP – Design My Paradise
BEST PEST CONTROL
Gold: Ruby Mountain Pest Control LLC
We are known for ridding homes from pesky spiders, wasps and other pests. We are local and have been for over 11 years. We are native to the area. We treat our clients like family. We do the job right the first time and do it again with no charge if it wasn’t done to a client’s standards.
Address: P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek
Phone: 778-0494
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Beaver Getters
Bronze: Tipton’s Pest Control
BEST PLUMBING/HVAC
Gold: Snyder Mechanical
Snyder Mechanical is celebrating 40 years as Elko County’s premier plumbing, heating and air conditioning specialist. Thank you Elko County for your business these past 40 years.
Address: 4745 Manzanita Lane
Phone: 738-5616
Website: www.snydermechanical.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Ruby Mountain HVAC
Ruby Mountain HVAC and Refrigeration LLC specializes in commercial and residential refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and appliances.
At Ruby Mountain HVAC, we always strive to do the right thing. Address: 2255 Last Chance Road, Ste. A
Phone: 738-9375
Website: www.rubymountainhvac.com
Hours: Mon.-Thurs, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Lone Wolf
MEDICAL (People & Pets)
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Gold: Sherwood Chiropractic
Serving Elko for 30 years. On site X-ray and private treatment rooms. We do accept walk in patients and new patients.
Address: 2207 N. Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-2225 or 738-BACK
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.
Silver: Accelerated Medical
Dr. Taylor and Dr. McKinney treat patients of all ages. We provide advanced spinal correction utilizing “state of the art” chiropractic techniques. We also offer spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000 and our Licensed Massage Therapist, Jessica Ward-Nye offers a full range of massage therapy. Our office has two Hydro Massage Loungers that are available without an appointment. Our entire staff is dedicated to creating a unique chiropractic experience that is unmatched by our competitors.
Address: 1810 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-753-7387
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch
Bronze: Ruby Mountain Chiropractic
BEST CLINIC & MEDICAL FACILITY
Bronze: Family Dental Care (tie)
Bronze: First Choice Physical Therapy (tie)
First Choice PT offers our clients clean and well-equipped clinics that are staffed with friendly and knowledgeable therapists. We offer a full range of services and understand that early physical therapy intervention is the key that leads to shorter recovery times. Three convenient locations in Spring Creek, Elko, and Carlin; Relief is never too far away.
248 Country Club Drive, Spring Creek
2219 N. Fifth St., Elko
617 Main St., Carlin
Phone: 775-777-1276
Website: www.FirstChoicePTNV.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BEST DENTIST
Bronze: Joseph Johnson, Family Dental Care
BEST NONTRADITIONAL HEALTH SERVICES
Bronze: Full Range Physical Therapy
BEST OPTOMETRIST
Gold: Colby B. Curtis, Total Eye Care
Total Eyecare is proud to be part of the Elko community for over 35 years offering comprehensive vision and eye health testing for all ages. Our services include Optomap retinal scanning, treatment of eye disease and disorders, fitting of all types of contact lenses, pre and post operative care, large selection of fashion eyewear, sunglasses, safety glasses and eyewear for all lifestyles. Professional care your eyes deserve!
Address: 2209 N. Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-8491
Website: www.totaleye.net
Hours: MTWF, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Silver: Robert A. Colon, Total Eye Care
Bronze: Micah L. Williams, Total Eye Care
BEST PEDIATRICIAN
Gold: Dr. Jonathan Slothhower
Providing excellent pediatric care when our patients need it.
Address: 1816 Pinion Road
Phone: 778-3652
Website: www.slothowerpeds.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: Dr. Celestine Hernandez
Bronze: Jocelyn DeGuzman (tie)
Bronze: Chad M. Francom, PA (tie)
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY
Gold: Full Range Physical Therapy
The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.
Address: 620 S.12th St., Ste. 110
Phone: 738-0818
Website: www.fullrangeptnv.com
Hours: Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Bronze: Aikenhead Physical Therapy
BEST PHYSICIAN
Gold: Dr. Louis Bergeron
Silver: Dr. Paton Whimple
Bronze: Roberta Andreozzi, APRN
BEST PODIATRIST
Gold: Dr. Shane Draper
Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.
Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200
Phone: 738-1100
Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: Dr. John Patton
Bronze: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom
Dr. Lindstrom is known for patient satisfaction and experience as well as top-notch care. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient. Our office has excellent staff, extremity MRI, and diverse surgical capability.
Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., Suite 200
Phone: 738-1100
Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
BEST SURGEON
Gold: Dr. Chad Edwards
Address: 1775 Browning Way No. 201, Elko
Phone: 775-777-3535
Business Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dr. Chad Edwards is an Orthopedic Surgery specialist in Elko. He is passionate about all aspects of orthopedics and enjoys nothing more than improving the quality of life and function of his patients through both surgical and non-surgical techniques. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from his medical school, trained under 70 different surgeons throughout residency, and has extensive clinical research experience also. He is well suited to treat any orthopedic conditions, including joint replacements (should, hip, and knee), rotator cuff surgery, ACL reconstruction, carpal tunnel syndrome, fractures, and many more conditions.
Silver: Dr. Steven Gunnel
Bronze: Dr. John Gull
BEST PET GROOMER
Gold: Sarah Dutton, Hair of the Dog
Silver: Carrie’s Critter Care
Bronze: Ashley Nunez, Shaggy Dawg
Friendly, caring and professional grooming for your four-legged friend.
Address: 1086 Lamoille Highway
Phone: 775-388-2655
Facebook: shaggydawgpetgroomingelko
Hours: Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BEST PET SERVICES
Gold: Carrie’s Critter Care
Silver: Home on the Range Pet Sitting
Bronze: Petco
BEST VETERINARY CLINIC
Gold: Elko Veterinary Clinic
The business is known for seeing small and large animals, having state of the art laboratory equipment, ultrasound, and laser therapy, advanced orthopedic service and now also adding endoscopic service in the near future. We see almost any type of pet or livestock you might have. What sets the clinic apart is availability for our clients being open 6 days a week with a client based after hours and on call clinician and having five veterinarians on staff to meet the needs of our clients as well as a trained nursing staff.
Address: 1052 Colt Drive
Phone: 738-6116
Website: elkovet.com
Hours: Mon., Wed., Thurs. & Fri. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Silver: Aspen Veterinary Clinic
Address: 441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek
Phone: 753-9111
Website: http://aspenvetclinic.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.
Bronze: Tanabo Veterinary Clinic
MINING
BEST DRILLING COMPANY
Gold: Small Mine Development
Silver: Hackworth Drilling
Hackworth Drilling has drilled domestic water wells for over 40 years. We install and repair complete pumping systems including constant pressure systems, which do not need a well house that could freeze.
Address: 5019 Manzanita Drive
Phone: 775-738-9891
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: Boart Longyear
BEST MINING COMPANY
Gold: Nevada Gold Mines
Silver: Small Mine Development
Bronze: Cashman Equipment
BEST MINING ENGINEERING
Gold: AM Engineering
A.M. Engineering is a full service engineering firm that has successfully managed projects from feasibility and master planning, to final design and construction management. We perform Engineering Design and Analysis, Residential and Commercial Retrofit Design, Streets and Highways, Water Distribution, Sanitary Sewer, Lift Stations, Pumping Systems, 3D Spatial Modeling, Construction Management, QA/QC Inspection and Materials Laboratory Services.
Address: 742 “D” Street
Phone: 775-738-3113
Website: www.AMengineering.pro
Silver: NewFields Mining Design & Technical Service
We provide civil and geotechnical engineering, environmental services, and project/construction management, as well as permitting support for the mining industry. Our Mining and Design Services team offers a competitive and efficient alternative for all permitting, engineering design, and construction management needs.
Address: 2227 N. Fifth St., Elko
Phone: 775-738-3399
Website: www.newfields.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: High Desert Engineering
BEST MINING EQUIPMENT COMPANY
Gold: Cashman Equipment
Founded in 1931 by James “Big Jim” Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.
Address: 5010 Idaho St., 4218 Ruby Vista Drive
Phone: 800-937-2326
Website: www.cashmanequipment.com
Hours: 24/7 service
Silver: 5th Gear Powersports
Bronze: Komatsu Equipment
Komatsu is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of earth moving equipment, including mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern infrastructure, technology and consumer products.
Address: 4451 P&H Drive
Phone: 775-748-4600
Websites: www.komatsu.com
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BEST MINING PARTS & SERVICE
BEST MINING SUPPORT COMPANY
Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply (tie)
Bronze: Small Mine Development (tie)
BEST MINING TRANSPORTATION
Gold: Coach USA
Coach USA transports Northern Nevada’s hardworking men and women to work. In the area since 1998, we are proud of our employees and the service that they provide to the mining community.
Address: 4105 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 777-9309
Website: www.coachusa.com
Hours: 24/7
Bronze: Myrna’s Hotshot Airfreight
REAL ESTATE, HOME DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION
BEST ARCHITECT
Gold: Catherine Wines, Architect – R6 Studio
Catherine Wines is the principle architect at R6 Studio located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. R6 provides design and planning services for public, PQP, commercial, industrial, casino and residential building projects. Catherine is a native of Elko County and proud to own and operate her business here. She has a local commitment to the community and promises the personal care and attention that each of her projects deserve.
Address: 421 Railroad St.
Phone: 738-7829
Website: www.R6Studio.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Jacques Errecart Architects
Bronze: J.D. Long Architects
BEST COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
Gold: Braemar Construction
Braemar is known as a custom home builder and remodeling. We don’t build our home; we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it.
Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway
Phone: 777-2949
Website: www.HomesbyBraemar.com
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: Kelly Builders (tie)
Silver: Ormaza Construction (tie)
Ormaza Construction was established in 1963 by Pete Ormaza. Over 55 years since then, Pete’s son Pedro continues to offer competitive prices and quality work, known as a small company capable of completing large-scale projects.
“We are a construction management and general contractor with a passion to provide a complete service, from conceptual design to the finished project. Quality comes first. We build every project as though we will own it.” -- Pedro G. Ormaza, Owner
Address: 225 Silver St., Suite 101
Phone: 775-738-5611
Website: www.ormazaconstruction.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Ruby Dome Inc.
BEST MORTGAGE LENDER
Bronze: First Colony Mortgage
BEST NEW HOMEBUILDER AND REMODEL
Silver: Merwin Homes
Bronze: Kelly Builders
BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT
Gold: Colette Reynolds, eXp Realty
I would like to say an enormous thank you to all of my friends, family and clients for their continued support and votes! It truly means the world to me to have been voted in as your top local real estate agent once again! My clients mean the absolute world to me and knowing they are a large reason I have won this award again makes it even more meaningful to me. Thank you all so much!
Phone: 775-934-9575
Website: www.colettereynoldsgroup.com
Hours: Sun-Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Silver: Erica Quintero, Coldwell Banker
Erica Quintero was born and raised in Elko and is one of the few bilingual Realtors in our area. She has won multiple sales awards, been recognized by NAHREP as one of the Top 100 Agents in the West and has also been Zillow’s “Best Locally Reviewed Agent” in the Elko/Spring Creek area for the past 5+ years. Erica and her team pride themselves in providing exceptional customer service and would love to help with your real estate needs!
Address: 700 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-397-2379
Hours: By appointment
Bronze: Justine Oros, eXp Realty
Justine Oros, Realtor, is a top performing Realtor in our Elko County market. Hard work and tenacity is her driver for success, after all she believes that, "Expert service doesn't cost, it saves!"
Phone: 775-340-8830
Website: https://justineoros.exprealty.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. by appointment
BEST REAL ESTATE COMPANY
Gold: eXp Realty
Silver: NextHome Infinity Realty
Bronze: Coldwell Banker Excel
Our business is known for service, caring and staying involved and giving back to the community. We strongly believe that Success is meant to be shared back into the communities that we serve and have brought us Success.
The commitment our leadership and real estate professionals personally make each and every day to education, training, support and caring allows us to Excel and collectively moves us one step closer to achieving our Business Motto: To Provide Exceptional Service and Value to Our Clients Real Estate Experience.
Address: 700 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-4078, Elko and 738-9866, Spring Creek
Website: www.cbelko.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
BEST REAL ESTATE TEAM
Gold: Colette Reynolds Group, eXp Realty
Phone: 775-934-9575
Website: www.colettereynoldsgroup.com
Hours: Sun-Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What an honor! All of us on the Colette Reynolds Group would like to extend our deepest thanks to everyone who took the time to vote for us as your top real estate team! We truly pride ourselves on making every client feel like our only client and knowing that our clients played a large role in us winning this award makes winning it mean that much more to us. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support of the Colette Reynolds Group of eXp Realty. We feel truly blessed.
Silver: Mylissa Lanning Team, eXp Realty
Bronze: Gaeta Real Estate Group, eXp Realty
BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING SERVICES
Gold: Stewart Title Company
Silver: WFG National Title
Bronze: Ruby Mountain Home Inspections
RESTAURANTS & DINING
BEST APPETIZERS
Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Café
Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Maverick
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill
Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.
Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek
Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
BEST BAKERY OR BAKER
Gold: Albertsons
Bronze: McAdoo’s
BEST BAR
Gold: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Bronze: Cooks Steak House & Saloon
BEST BREAKFAST
Silver: Coffee Mug
Our restaurant is known for serving for our affordable, consistent good food and friendly customer service. What sets us apart from our competition is our fresh ingredients, great customer service, consistency, and our dedication to our customers. We have worked every day to please our customers for over 30 years now.
Address: 576 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-5999
Website: coffeemug@frontier.com
Hours: Daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: The Grille at Gold Dust West
BEST BURGER
Silver: JR’s Bar & Grill at Gold Country
BEST BUSINESS LUNCH
Silver: Luciano’s
“Great food and ambiance. In a place known more for its Basque cuisine, Luciano’s brings a phenomenal Italian flavor that not only holds its own, but flourishes.”
Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.
351 Silver St.
Phone: 777-1808
Website: www.Lucianosnv.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.
Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill
Machi’s is known for fresh food, friendly staff, and great locals bar. It has unique foods on the menu, freshness, and quality trained staff.
Address: 450 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-9772
Website: www.machissaloon.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing
BEST CATERER
Silver: Cooks Fire Oven & Grill
Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill
BEST COFFEE SHOP
Silver: Cowboy Joe
Address: 376 5th Street
Phone: 775-753-5612
Website: cowboyjoecoffee.com
Bronze: The Grille at Gold Dust West
BEST DESSERT
Gold: Old Timey Ice Cream & Waffle Company
Enjoy the sounds and flavors of yesteryear. Watch us make homemade ice cream with our fully restored hit and miss engine. Enjoy a scoop of premium ice cream, a cotton candy, or a bubble waffle sundae!
Food truck and vendor booth at local events
Phone: 775-385-2582
Website: oldtimeyicecream@gmail.com
Silver: Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery is a world famous brand that offers the ultimate ice cream experience with its large variety of classic and seasonal ice cream flavors. At Cold Stone we make our ice cream in-house—every day! Customers can choose their ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings for a personalized creation. We also offer delicious ice cream cakes and cupcakes.
Address: 346 Silver St.
Phone: 738-3926
Website: www.telescopelanes.com/cold-stone
Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bronze: JR’s Bar & Grill at Gold Country
BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT
Gold: Pizza Barn
Pizza Barn is a locally owned Independent restaurant. We have been in business over 37 years. Pizza Barn is a fun place to enjoy delicious food with family and friends. A great place to have a birthday party! See you at the Barn.
Address: 2598 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2541
Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bronze: Dos Amigos
BEST FAST FOOD
Gold: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit
We are known for our sliced fresh sandwiches and being your neighborhood sandwich shop. What sets us apart is the experience between the slicer and register, you can watch while your sandwich is being custom made to your liking. We pride ourselves in product quality, customer service and cleanliness.
Address: 3600 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 3600 W. Idaho St.
Website: portofsubs.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 4 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill (tie)
Bronze: Las Brisas (tie)
BEST MARGARITA
Gold: La Fiesta
Silver: Dos Amigos
Bronze: Garibaldi’s Restaurant Elko
BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Gold: La Fiesta
Silver: Dos Amigos
Bronze: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill
BEST PIZZA
Bronze: Blind Onion
Blind Onion Pizza is a locally owned and operated pizza restaurant that offers mouth-watering pizza, hot sandwiches and fresh salads. Dipping our signature crust in honey is like a dessert in itself. We make our dough in-house along with several of our sauces — including our marinara, pesto, and ranch — and stock the freshest pizza toppings.
Address: 346 Silver St.
Phone: 738-5532
Website: www.telescopelanes.com/blind-onion
Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
BEST PLACE FOR A ROMANTIC DINNER
Gold: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Maverick
Silver: Luciano’s
Bronze: Ruby 360 Lodge
BEST SALAD
Silver: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill
Costa Vida delights guests with the vibrant flavors of coastal Mexico. We combine the highest quality produce and proteins to create the light, fresh flavors of our menu from scratch. You taste the difference in ever visit and with every meal. See you at the coast!
Address: 1664 Thomas H. Gallagher Way, Elko
Phone: 775-777-3555
Website: www.costavida.com
Hours: Mon. Thu. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri. Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BEST SANDWICH
Silver: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit
BEST SPORTS BAR
Silver: Mattie’s Bar & Grill
Bronze: Muley’s Bar and Family Grill
BEST STEAK SANDWICH
Silver: Toki Ona
Toki Ona takes pride with serving large portions, making sure you leave full and happy. All beef is IBP Choice or Certified Black Angus Choice. Toki Ona has a full service bar where you can sit and chat with friends or family in a nice and quiet environment. Here at Toki Ona, our main priority is customer satisfaction. Our friendly and happy staff treats every dinner as if they are family.
Address: 1550 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-778-3606
Website: www.eattokiona.com
Hours: 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill
Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.
Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek
Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
RETAIL & MISCELLANEOUS
BEST ADVENTURE RETAILER
Silver: Arms-R-Us
Bronze: Elko Fly Shop (tie)
Bronze: Gun World & Archery (tie)
BEST ARTIST – FINE ARTS
Gold: Lynne Kistler
Silver: Mica Johnson
Bronze: Micqaela Jones
BEST ARTIST – TATTOO
Gold: Phil Nichols, Freedom Tattoo
Silver: Samantha Buckingham
Bronze: Andrew Elizondo, Solace Tattoo
Solace Tattoo, established 2015
Address: 1354 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-777-8282
Hours: 1-8 p.m.
BEST BUSINESS MEETING VENUE
Silver: Dalling Hall
Bronze: Sherman Station/Elko Area Chamber of Commerce
BEST CONSIGNMENT & THRIFT SHOP
Gold: Chique, Unique and Antiques
Silver: FISH (Friends in Service Helping)
F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.
Address: 821 Water St.
Phone: 753-7650
Website: www.fishelko.org
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
BRONZE: RUBY MOUNTAIN RESOURCE
BEST FLORIST
Gold: Jewels Floral Studio
Jewels Floral Studio is Elko's newest flower shop and we are excited to be open. Our friendly and creative design team is passionate about offering creative floral arrangements and gifts to make our client experience truly exceptional. Stop by and see how our space has been transformed from a paint storage area to our beautiful floral studio. Love flowers? Our Floral Subscription Service is happiness on repeat.
Address: 336 Silver St.
Phone: 775-299-4366
Website: https://jewelsfloralstudio.com/
Silver: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs
In our new location you will find a great selection of indoor green plants and we are known for our beautiful, long-lasting custom flower arrangements.
Address: 638 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-4728
Website: www.leeannesfloraldesigns.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Evergreen Flower Shop
At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.
Address: 232 Third St.
Phone: 775-738-5101
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
BEST FURNITURE & HOME DECOR
Gold: Chique, Unique and Antique
Silver: Bodily’s Furniture
Bronze: Wilson Bates
BEST HOTEL
Silver: Townplace Suites by Marriot
Bronze: Home2Suites
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Gold: Blohm Jewelers
Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.
Address: 495 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-8466
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers
Stonecraft has been in Elko for 20 years and we appreciate all of you, our customers.
Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103
Phone: 753-5506
Website: www.stonecraftjewelers.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: JM Capriola
BEST LOCAL FARM/RANCH
Gold: Brough Ranch
Kari Lyn Brough
Address: HC 60 Box 160, Wells, NV 89835
Phone: 775-752-2689
Website: www.broughranch.com
Hours: Mon-Sat a.m. to 7 p.m.
Our Family ranch proudly serves locally raised and finished Wagyu and Angus beef. Brough Ranch built upon a solid foundation of family values, dedication to our friends and family, and responsibility for our land and cattle.
Silver: Silver Sage Honey
Bronze: Bottari Family Creamery (tie)
Bronze: Gardenzilla Produce (tie)
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
Gold: KB Photography
Silver: Ashley Lortie Photography
Bronze: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images
At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.
Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3
Phone: 775-934-4171
Website: www.allusive-images.com
Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only
BEST PLACE TO BUY A UNIQUE GIFT
Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery
Silver: Northeastern Nevada Museum
Address: 1515 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-738-3418
Website: www.museumelko.org
Hours: Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.
The Northeastern Nevada Museum is the premiere cultural and historical center for preservation, research and education in northeastern Nevada. The museum will maintain a quality facility dedicated to serving the area and its visitors by providing comprehensive archives and collections, diverse history and art exhibits, research facilities, and a community gathering space.
BRONZE: INDIGO/HAYLEY’S FINE GIFTS
Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.
Address: 386 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-778-9600
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONS OF ELKO COUNTY
Gold: Sam Khoury
Silver: Barry Sorenson
Bronze: Shabonya Dutton (tie)
Bronze: Billie Crapo (tie)