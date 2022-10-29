2022 Readers' Choice Best of Elko County

Arts & Culture
BEST ARTIST
Winner: Micqaela Jones
Favorite: Kristen Nichols
Favorite: Cynthia Delaney
BEST LOCAL BAND OR MUSICIAN
Winner: Highjacked
Favorite: SKY DRFTR
Favorite: Muddy Boots & the Porch Pounders
BEST LOCAL RADIO STATION
Winner: Mix 96.7
Favorite: 103.9 FM Big Country
Favorite: 95.3 KRJC
BEST MUSEUM/ART GALLERY
Winner: Northeastern Nevada Museum
1515 Idaho St.
775-738-3418
Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.
The Northeastern Nevada Museum is the premiere cultural and historical center for preservation, research and education in northeastern Nevada. The museum will maintain a quality facility dedicated to serving the area and its visitors by providing comprehensive archives and collections, diverse history and art exhibits, research facilities, and a community gathering space.
Favorite: California Trail Interpretive Center
Favorite: Cowboy Gear and Arts Museum
BEST RADIO PERSONALITY
Winner: Sandy Beeler - Mix 96.7
Favorite: Lori Gilbert - Elko Broadcasting
Favorite: Pedro Marin - Battle Born Media
BEST TATTOO ARTIST
Winner: Phil Nichols - Freedom Tattoo
1094 Lamoille Hwy.
775-388-7232
Favorite: Cory Collins - Iron Anchor Tattoo
Favorite: Jasmine Miller - Esthetique Medical Spa
Automotive
BEST AUTO GLASS REPAIR
Winner: Elko Glass Services
1955 Pinion Road
738-4928
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!
Favorite: Glass Doctor of Elko
Favorite: Fast Glass
BEST AUTO REPAIR/AUTO BODY SHOP
Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair
333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek
775-397-3853
Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7
Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.
Favorite: Elko Motor Company
Favorite: S&R Auto Medics
BEST CAR WASH/AUTO DETAILING
Winner: Express Car Wash
1130 River St.
775-778-9851
Favorite: Buggy Bath Car Wash
Favorite: Diamond Auto Detailing LLC
BEST PLACE FOR AN OIL CHANGE
Winner: Duke's Diesel Repair LLC
Favorite: Silver Street Express Lube
Favorite: Elko Motor Company
Beauty & Wellness
BEST DAY SPA
Winner: Elko Replenish Med Spa
1775 Browning Way, Suite 102
775-400-1660
Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Favorite: The Babe Cave
Favorite: The Mane Salon
BEST FITNESS CENTER
Winner: Empower Fitness
780 Silver St., Ste. 102
775-738-4095
Always open
Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.
Favorite: Performance Athletic Club
Favorite: NV Fitness
BEST HAIR SALON
Winner: Halo Salon
780 W Silver St., Ste. 110
775-299-5637
Favorite: The Mane Salon
Favorite: The Babe Cave
BEST HAIR STYLIST
Winner: Amy Correa - Halo Salon
Favorite: Randi Garcia - Mane Salon
Favorite: Adria Galindo - The Babe Cave
BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Winner: Karen Wallek LMT - Karen Wallek Massage Therapy
222 Lyndhurst Lane
775-400-3398
Favorite: Stephanie Lancaster - Balanced Bodywork
Favorite: McShea Milligan - H&E Therapies
Community
BEST BUSINESS MEETING VENUE
Winner: Western Folklife Center
501 Railroad St.
775-738-7508
Gift shop: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Website: https://www.westernfolklife.org
The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.
Favorite: Elko Convention Center
Favorite: Dreez
Favorite: Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, Sherman Station
BEST DAYCARE/PRESCHOOL
Winner: Caring 4 Cubs
526 Poplar Drive
775-738-5178
We are a licensed preschool in Spring Creek caring for children ages 3-5
Favorite: Head Start of Northeastern Nevada
Favorite: Great Basin College
BEST HOTEL/MOTEL
Winner: Maverick Casino and Hotel Elko
2065 Idaho St.
775-738-2111
24 hours, 7 days a week
Maverick Casino and Hotel and Gold Country, owned and operated by Maverick Gaming, are the two premier regional hotel casinos in Elko. They provide unparalleled atmosphere, comfort and service to people from (or traveling through) Elko County.
Favorite: Home2Suites
Favorite: Ruby 360 Lodge
Favorite: Hotel Lamoille
BEST LOCAL COMPANY TO WORK FOR
Winner: Elko Federal Credit Union
2397 Mountain City Highway
775-738-4083
Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.
Elko Federal Credit Union is here to help you get the most out of life. Discover local financial expertise and resources for checking, savings, loads, online and mobile banking, mortgages and so much more – right in your backyard! EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.
Favorite: 5th Gear Powersports
Favorite: Full Range Physical Therapy LLC
BEST LOCAL NONPROFIT
Winner: Boys and Girls Club
782 Country Club Drive
738-2759
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.
Favorite: Shop With a Cop. Inc.
Favorite: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada
BEST LOCALLY OWNED BUSINESS
Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair
Favorite: The Stage Door Elko
Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining
CHAMPION OF ELKO COUNTY
Winner: Cindy Ellison
Favorite: Denise Bradshaw
Favorite: Barry Sorenson
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – AUTOMOTIVE
Winner: Elko Motor Company
1585 Lamoille Highway
775-777-2277
Sales: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Favorite: Dukes Diesel Repair
Favorite: Les Schwab Tire Center
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL
Winner: Denise Bradshaw, Bradshaw Law LLC
603 Pine St.
775-738-7444
Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.
Favorite: Elko Federal Credit Union
Favorite: Kidwell & Gallagher
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - HOME & COMMERCIAL SERVICES
Winner: Western States Propane Elko
1207 Water St.
775-753-5950
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Western States Propane is an independent value-oriented propane company which provides competitive year-round pricing coupled with reliable, dependable, quality service based on integrity. Western States Propane services Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and surrounding areas. As a team, we are dedicated to making the use of propane as easy and convenient as possible while always providing quality customer service to our clients.
Favorite: Battle Born Tree Trimming, LLC
Favorite: Fielder Sewer & Drain
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – MEDICAL
Winner: Total Eyecare
2209 N. Fifth St.
775-738-8491
Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Favorite: Marina Hills Dental
Favorite: Aspen Quick Care
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RESTAURANT
Winner: The Star Hotel
246 Silver St.
775- 738-9925
The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.
Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos
Favorite: Luciano's
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RETAIL
Winner: 5th Gear Powersports
420 30th St.
775- 738-8933
Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Favorite: Real Deals
Favorite: Gabriela's Closet
Drink
BEST BAR
Winner: Stray Dog Pub & Café
374 Fifth St.
775-753-4888
Mon.-Sat. 3 p.m.-?
Favorite: The Stage Door Elko
Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining
BEST LOCAL COFFEE SHOP
Winner: Cowboy Joe Coffee
376 Fifth Street
775-753-5612
Favorite: Mudd Hutt
Favorite: Sierra Java
BEST MARGARITA
Winner: La Fiesta
780 Commercial St.
775-738-1622
Located in the heart of downtown Elko, La Fiesta is a locally-owned and family-managed fine Mexican restaurant that has served the area since 1997. Our restaurant is dedicated to providing remarkable family-style service, a comfortable and welcoming environment, and a variety of authentic, traditional, and modern Mexican dishes.
Favorite: Dos Amigos
Favorite: Garibaldi's Restaurant Elko
BEST SPORTS BAR
Winner: Matties Taphouse and Grill
Favorite: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Favorite: Muley's Bar & Family Grill
Entertainment
BEST CASINO
Winner: Gold Dust West Casino
1660 Mountain City Highway
775-777-7500
Open 24 hours
“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.
Favorite: Maverick Casino Hotel Elko
Favorite: Scoreboard Casino and Restaurant
BEST DJ COMPANY
Winner: DJ Daniel Garcia / Garcia Entertainment LLC
Favorite: DJ the DJ
Favorite: Pedro Marin Mobile DJ Service
BEST EVENT PLANNING COMPANY
Winner: I DO Event Planning
Favorite: Salud Events
Favorite: Blooming Events
BEST LOCAL EVENT
Winner: Elko 4th of July Fireworks
Favorite: Elko County Fair
Favorite: Country Under the Stars
BEST OUTDOOR DESTINATION
Winner: Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway
Favorite: Angel Lake
Favorite: Jarbidge Wilderness
BEST PLACE FOR A KID'S BIRTHDAY PARTY
Winner: Pizza Barn
2598 Idaho St.
775-738-2541
Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Pizza Barn is a locally owned Independent restaurant. We have been in business over 37 years. Pizza Barn is a fun place to enjoy delicious food with family and friends. A great place to have a birthday party!
Favorite: Telescope Lanes
Favorite: TDC Athletics (Spring Creek)
BEST PLACE FOR FAMILY FUN
Winner: Telescope Lanes
346 Silver St.
775-738-3926
Favorite: Elko County Fairgrounds
Favorite: California Trail Interpretive Center
BEST PLACE FOR LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Winner: Elko County Fairgrounds
Favorite: The Stage Door Elko
Favorite: Maverick Casino and Hotel Elko
BEST PLACE TO DANCE
Winner: Rubies Sports Bar & Nightclub
442 Idaho St.
775-777-3561
Favorite: Maverick Casino Hotel Elko
Favorite: The Stage Door Elko
BEST PLACE TO GET MARRIED
Winner: Lamoille Grove
Favorite: 7th Canyon Ranch
Favorite: Ruby 360 Lodge
BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT OF TOWN GUESTS
Winner: Lamoille Canyon
Favorite: The Star Hotel
Favorite: Northeastern Nevada Museum
BEST YOUTH ACTIVITY
Winner: Infinite Cheer & Tumble Gym
678 W. Silver Street No. 104
775-340-9368
Varies Monday - Friday 3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Infinite offers Competitive AllStar Cheer, youth fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes to Elko County athletes ages 2-18 years old. Our new 2nd location, opening soon, will offer wrestling and non-competitive cheer classes, as well as more fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes.
Favorite: Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko
Favorite: High Elevation FC
Food & Dining
BEST APPETIZERS
Winner: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Favorite:Luciano's
Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos
BEST BAKERY
Winner: Albertsons
2582 Idaho St.
775-738-8016
5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Favorite: Nuts Under a Buck
Favorite: Sugar y Spice
BEST BURGER
Winner: The Tasty Truck
Favorite: Khourys Marketplace
Favorite: O'Carroll's
BEST BUSINESS LUNCH
Winner: Machi's Saloon & Grill
450 Commercial St.
775- 738-9772
Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing
Favorite: Star Hotel & Restaurant
Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos
BEST CATERER
Winner: Las Brisas
Favorite: The Star Hotel
Favorite: Port Of Subs- West Exit
BEST DESSERT
Winner: Old Timey Ice Cream
Food truck and event vendor
775-385-2582
Favorite: Luciano's
Favorite: Cold Stone Creamery
BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT
Winner: Pizza Barn
Favorite: Dos Amigos
Favorite: La Fiesta
BEST FOOD TRUCK
Winner: Las Brisas
Favorite: The Tasty Truck
Favorite: Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs
BEST LOCALLY OWNED RESTAURANT
Winner: The Star Hotel
Favorite: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos
BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Winner: La Fiesta
Favorite: Dos Amigos
Favorite: Garibaldi's Restaurant Elko
BEST PIZZA
Winner: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Favorite: Pizza Barn
Favorite: Blind Onion Pizza
BEST PLACE FOR A ROMANTIC DINNER
Winner: Luciano's
351 Silver St.
775- 777-1808
Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.
“Great food and ambiance. In a place known more for its Basque cuisine, Luciano’s brings a phenomenal Italian flavor that not only holds its own, but flourishes.” Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.
Favorite: Aspens at Maverick Casino and Hotel
Favorite: Ruby 360 Lodge
BEST PLACE FOR BREAKFAST/BRUNCH
Winner: Dreez
405 Silver St.
775- 777-7931
Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Jon and Audrey Karr offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas.
Favorite: McAdoo's
Favorite: The Grille @ Gold Dust West
BEST PLACE FOR DINNER
Winner:Luciano's
Favorite: Star Hotel & Restaurant
Favorite: Toki Ona
BEST PLACE FOR LUNCH
Winner: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos
460 Commercial St.
775-753-9290
Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.
Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).
Favorite: Machi's Saloon & Grill
Favorite: 9 Beans & a Burrito
BEST SALAD
Winner: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos
Favorite: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill
Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining
BEST SANDWICH
Winner: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos
Favorite: Port Of Subs- West Exit
Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining
BEST STEAK
Winner: The Star Hotel
Favorite: Toki Ona
Favorite: Aspens at the Maverick Casino and Hotel
BEST STEAK SANDWICH
The Star Hotel Basque Dining
Favorite: Toki Ona
Favorite: Cooks Steak House & Saloon
BEST WAITSTAFF
Winner: The Star Hotel
Favorite: Luciano's
Favorite: Machi's Saloon & Grill
Health & Medical
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Winner: John Sherwood - Sherwood Chiropractic
2207 N. Fifth St.
775-738-2225 or 738-BACK
Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.
Serving Elko for over 30 years. On site X-ray and private treatment rooms. We do accept walk in patients and new patients.
Favorite: Dr. Josh Byers - Ignite Life Chiropractic
Favorite: Wade Taylor-Accelerated Medicine
BEST DENTIST
Winner: Barry Sorenson - Family Dental Care
263 Spring Valley Parkway, Ste. A-3
775- 738-3500
Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Family Dental Care is known for quality dental care for the whole family. Dr. Sorenson’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable while being at the dentist sets him apart.
Favorite: Dr. David Diehl - Marina Hills Dental
Favorite: Dr. Stephen Price - Great Basin Dental
BEST MEDICAL CLINIC/FACILITY
Winner: Aspen Quick Care
2511 Mountain City Hwy.
775-993-2800
250 Country Club Pkwy.
775-738-3000
Favorite: Prevail Behavioral Health – Roberta Andreozzi, APRN
Favorite: Morning Star Integrated Health Center
BEST OPTOMETRIST
Winner: Dr. Colby B. Curtis - Total Eyecare
2209 N. Fifth St.
775-738-8491
Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Favorite: Dr. Micah L. Williams - Total Eyecare
Favorite: Dr. Sergio Guzman - Guzman Eye Care
BEST PEDIATRICIAN
Winner: Chad M. Francom, PA-C - Slothower Pediatrics
1816 Pinion Road
775- 778-3652
Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Favorite: Dr. Celestine Hernandez, MD - Elko Clinic
Favorite: Dr. Joy Deguzman - Golden Health
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY CLINIC
Winner: Full Range Physical Therapy
620 S.12th St., Ste. 110
775- 738-0818
Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.
Favorite: First Choice Physical Therapy
Favorite: Pinion Rehabilitation - Physical Therapy
BEST PHYSICIAN
Winner: Dr. David White - Aspen Quick Care
2511 Mountain City Hwy.
775-993-2800
250 Country Club Pkwy.
775-738-3000
Favorite: Josie D. Cervantes, NP - Elko Replenish Med Spa
Favorite: Dr. Patton Whimple - Dr. Patton Whimple
BEST PODIATRIST
Winner: Dr. Shane Draper - Elko's Foot & Ankle Specialists
1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200
775- 738-1100
8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.
Favorite: Dr. John Patton - Patton Foot care
Favorite: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom - Elko's Foot & Ankle Specialists
BEST SURGEON
Winner: Dr. Chad Edwards - Pinion Orthopedics
1775 Browning Way No. 201, Elko
775-777-3535
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dr. Chad Edwards is an Orthopedic Surgery specialist in Elko. He is passionate about all aspects of orthopedics and enjoys nothing more than improving the quality of life and function of his patients through both surgical and non-surgical techniques. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from his medical school, trained under 70 different surgeons throughout residency, and has extensive clinical research experience also. He is well suited to treat any orthopedic conditions, including joint replacements (should, hip, and knee), rotator cuff surgery, ACL reconstruction, carpal tunnel syndrome, fractures, and many more conditions.
Favorite: Dr. Shane Draper - Elko's Foot & Ankle Specialists
Favorite: Dr. George Winch - Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Home Services
BEST ARCHITECT
Winner: Catherine Wines
421 Railroad St.
775-738-7829
Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Catherine Wines is the principle architect at R6 Studio located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. R6 provides design and planning services for public, PQP, commercial, industrial, casino and residential building projects. Catherine is a native of Elko County and proud to own and operate her business here. She has a local commitment to the community and promises the personal care and attention that each of her projects deserve.
Favorite: Mike Lostra
Favorite: J D Long Architects
BEST CARPET CLEANING
Winner: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning
525 Water St.
775- 777-2220
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.
Favorite: Mr Sparkle
Favorite: Callaway Carpet Cleaning
BEST COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
Winner: Braemar Construction LLC
2460 Puccinelli Parkway
775-777-2949
7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Favorite: Kelly Builders
Favorite: Rockwell Construction
BEST HOME & OFFICE CLEANING SERVICE
Winner: Cotton Cleaning
Favorite: The Clean Team, LLC
Best Home & Office Cleaning Service Helping Hands
BEST IN HOME IMPROVEMENT (NON-BUILDER)
Winner: Great Basin Granite
680 W. Cedar St., Suite B
775-748-5674
www.facebook.com/Great BasinGranite
Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.
Favorite: The Home Depot
Favorite: Ace Hardware - Spring Creek
BEST LANDSCAPE & LAWN/YARD CARE
Winner: Battle Born Tree Trimming LLC
775-934-0180
Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.
Favorite: Ruby Rose Landscape
Favorite: Luna Landscaping
BEST MORTGAGE LENDER
Winner: Guild Mortgage
905 Railroad St., Suite 201
775-299-4290
Favorite: Elko Federal Credit Union
Favorite: Nevada State Bank
BEST NEW HOME BUILDER & REMODEL
Winner: Braemar Construction LLC
Favorite: Kelly Builders
Favorite: Merwin Homes
BEST PEST CONTROL
Winner: Ruby Mountain Pest Control
P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek
775- 778-0494
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Favorite: Battle Born Pest Control
Favorite: Beaver Getters Animal Control Service
BEST PLUMBING/HVAC
Winner: Snyder Mechanical
4745 Manzanita Lane
775- 738-5616
Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Favorite: Ruby Mountain HVAC
Favorite: Lonewolf HVAC-R
BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT
Winner: Colette Reynolds - eXp Realty
775-934-9575
Sun-Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Favorite: Erica Quintero - Coldwell Banker Excel
Favorite: Chastity Harrell - eXp Realty
BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING SERVICES
Winner: Stewart Title
810 Idaho St.
775-738-5181
Favorite: Guild Mortgage - Tara Gonzalez
Favorite: Ruby Mountain Home Inspections LLC
BEST REAL ESTATE OFFICE/AGENCY
Winner: Colette Reynolds EXP Group
Favorite: NextHome Infinity Realty
Favorite: Coldwell Banker Excel
Favorite: Mylissa Lanning Team, EXP Realty
Mining
BEST DRILLING COMPANY
Winner: Boart Longyear
605 Union Pacific Way
775-738-1980
Favorite: National Drilling
Favorite: Hackworth
BEST MINING COMPANY
Winner: Nevada Gold Mines LLC
1655 Mountain City Hwy.
775-748-1001
Favorite: Small Mine Development LLC (SMD)
Favorite: Kinross Bald Mountain Mine
BEST MINING ENGINEERING
Winner: A.M. Engineering
742 “D” Street
775-738-3113
A.M. Engineering is a full service engineering firm that has successfully managed projects from feasibility and master planning, to final design and construction management. We perform Engineering Design and Analysis, Residential and Commercial Retrofit Design, Streets and Highways, Water Distribution, Sanitary Sewer, Lift Stations, Pumping Systems, 3D Spatial Modeling, Construction Management, QA/QC Inspection and Materials Laboratory Services.
Favorite: Lostra Engineering
Favorite: Maptek
BEST MINING EQUIPMENT COMPANY
Winner: 5th Gear Powersports
Favorite: Cashman Equipment
Favorite: Komatsu
BEST MINING PARTS & SERVICE
Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair
Favorite: 5th Gear Powersports
Favorite: Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
BEST MINING SUPPORT COMPANY
Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair
Favorite: 5th Gear
Favorite: Terry’s Pumpin & Potties
BEST MINING TRANSPORTATION
Winner: 5th Gear Powersports
Favorite: Coach USA
Favorite: My Ride To Work
Pets
BEST PET GROOMER
Winner: Hair of the Dog Grooming Salon
115 Spring Creek Pkwy.
775-388-0379
Favorite: Carries Critter Care
Favorite: Bark In Style LLC
BEST PET SERVICES, NON-VETERINARY
Winner: Home on the Range Pet Sitting
775-385-7222
Favorite: Carries Critter Care
Favorite: Bark In Style LLC
BEST VETERINARIAN
Winner: Dr. Kathryn Moriarty - Aspen Veterinary Clinic
Favorite: Dr. Mike Perchetti - Elko Veterinary Clinic
Favorite: Dr. Rob Finley - Tanabo Vet
BEST VETERINARY CLINIC
Winner: Aspen Veterinary
441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek
775-753-9111
Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.
Favorite: Elko Veterinary Clinic
Favorite: Tanabo
Services
ACCOUNTING & TAX SERVICES
Winner: Glennon & Sandoval Co.
475 Railroad St.
775-777-8497
Favorite: Read & Powell
Favorite: Tax Liability Consulting
Favorite: Covert Tax Services, Inc.
BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION
Winner: Nevada State Bank
2915 Mountain City Highway
775- 393-2350
Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future.
Favorite: Elko Federal Credit Union
Favorite: Nevada Bank and Trust
BEST FAMILY SOCIAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION
Winner: Prevail Behavioral Health – Roberta Andreozzi, APRN
380 Court St.
775-397-1904
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F
Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.
Favorite: Family Resource Center
Favorite: F.I.S.H. Thrift Store/Client Services
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Winner: Lynn Terras - Edward Jones
2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A
775-738-8925
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.
Favorite: Danny Gillins - Raymond James Financial Services
Favorite: Shabonya Dutton - State Farm
BEST INSURANCE AGENT
Winner: Cortney Worline - Worline Insurance
501 Oak St., Elko
775- 738-2324
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.—Fri.
Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.
Favorite: Michael Popp - Liberty Mutual
Favorite: Shabonya Dutton - State Farm
BEST LAW OFFICE
Winner: Kidwell & Gallagher
729 Commercial St.
775- 738-1000
Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch
Favorite: Bradshaw Law LLC
Favorite: Gerber Law Offices LLP
BEST LENDER, COMMERCIAL & CONSUMER
Winner: Elko Federal Credit Union
Favorite: Nevada State Bank
Favorite: Nevada Bank and Trust
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
Winner: Brandi Betancourt - Allusive Images
606 Commercial St., Suite 3
775-934-4171
7 days a week by appointment only
Favorite: Kate Brown Photography
Favorite: Savannah Johnson
Shopping
BEST ADVENTURE RETAILER
Winner: 5th Gear Powersports
420 30th St.
775- 738-8933
Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Favorite: Arms R Us
Favorite:Gateway RV
BEST CONSIGNMENT & THRIFT SHOP
Winner: Chique Unique & Antiques
608 Commercial St.
775-934-5411
Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Favorite: 5th Gear Powersports
Favorite: Ruby Mountain Resource Center Boutique
BEST FLORIST
Winner: Jewels Floral Studio
336 Silver St.
775-299-4366
Our friendly and creative design team is passionate about offering creative floral arrangements and gifts to make our client experience truly exceptional. Stop by and see how our space has been transformed from a paint storage area to our beautiful floral studio. Love flowers? Our Floral Subscription Service is happiness on repeat.
Favorite: LeeAnne's Floral Designs
Favorite: Evergreen Flower Shop & Events Co.
BEST FURNITURE STORE & HOME DÉCOR
Winner: Real Deals
2078 Idaho St.
775-777-9944
Favorite: Chique Unique & Antiques
Favorite: Wilson-Bates Furniture and Bedding
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Winner: Blohm Jewelers
495 Idaho St.
775-738-8466
Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Favorite: Jensen Jewelers
Favorite: Stonecraft Jewelers
BEST PLACE TO BUY A UNIQUE GIFT
Winner: Carlin Trend Mining Supply & Services
369 Fifth St.
775-778-0668
Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Favorite: Hayley's Gift Shop
Favorite: Northeastern Nevada Museum
Favorite: Real Deals