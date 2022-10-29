2022 Readers' Choice Best of Elko County

Arts & Culture

BEST ARTIST

Winner: Micqaela Jones

Favorite: Kristen Nichols

Favorite: Cynthia Delaney

BEST LOCAL BAND OR MUSICIAN

Winner: Highjacked

Favorite: SKY DRFTR

Favorite: Muddy Boots & the Porch Pounders

BEST LOCAL RADIO STATION

Winner: Mix 96.7

Favorite: 103.9 FM Big Country

Favorite: 95.3 KRJC

BEST MUSEUM/ART GALLERY

Winner: Northeastern Nevada Museum

1515 Idaho St.

775-738-3418

Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.

The Northeastern Nevada Museum is the premiere cultural and historical center for preservation, research and education in northeastern Nevada. The museum will maintain a quality facility dedicated to serving the area and its visitors by providing comprehensive archives and collections, diverse history and art exhibits, research facilities, and a community gathering space.

Favorite: California Trail Interpretive Center

Favorite: Cowboy Gear and Arts Museum

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY

Winner: Sandy Beeler - Mix 96.7

Favorite: Lori Gilbert - Elko Broadcasting

Favorite: Pedro Marin - Battle Born Media

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

Winner: Phil Nichols - Freedom Tattoo

1094 Lamoille Hwy.

775-388-7232

Favorite: Cory Collins - Iron Anchor Tattoo

Favorite: Jasmine Miller - Esthetique Medical Spa

Automotive

BEST AUTO GLASS REPAIR

Winner: Elko Glass Services

1955 Pinion Road

738-4928

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Favorite: Glass Doctor of Elko

Favorite: Fast Glass

BEST AUTO REPAIR/AUTO BODY SHOP

Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair

333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek

775-397-3853

Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7

Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.

Favorite: Elko Motor Company

Favorite: S&R Auto Medics

BEST CAR WASH/AUTO DETAILING

Winner: Express Car Wash

1130 River St.

775-778-9851

Favorite: Buggy Bath Car Wash

Favorite: Diamond Auto Detailing LLC

BEST PLACE FOR AN OIL CHANGE

Winner: Duke's Diesel Repair LLC

Favorite: Silver Street Express Lube

Favorite: Elko Motor Company

Beauty & Wellness

BEST DAY SPA

Winner: Elko Replenish Med Spa

1775 Browning Way, Suite 102

775-400-1660

Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Favorite: The Babe Cave

Favorite: The Mane Salon

BEST FITNESS CENTER

Winner: Empower Fitness

780 Silver St., Ste. 102

775-738-4095

Always open

Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.

Favorite: Performance Athletic Club

Favorite: NV Fitness

BEST HAIR SALON

Winner: Halo Salon

780 W Silver St., Ste. 110

775-299-5637

Favorite: The Mane Salon

Favorite: The Babe Cave

BEST HAIR STYLIST

Winner: Amy Correa - Halo Salon

Favorite: Randi Garcia - Mane Salon

Favorite: Adria Galindo - The Babe Cave

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Winner: Karen Wallek LMT - Karen Wallek Massage Therapy

222 Lyndhurst Lane

775-400-3398

Favorite: Stephanie Lancaster - Balanced Bodywork

Favorite: McShea Milligan - H&E Therapies

Community

BEST BUSINESS MEETING VENUE

Winner: Western Folklife Center

501 Railroad St.

775-738-7508

Gift shop: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.

Favorite: Elko Convention Center

Favorite: Dreez

Favorite: Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, Sherman Station

BEST DAYCARE/PRESCHOOL

Winner: Caring 4 Cubs

526 Poplar Drive

775-738-5178

We are a licensed preschool in Spring Creek caring for children ages 3-5

Favorite: Head Start of Northeastern Nevada

Favorite: Great Basin College

BEST HOTEL/MOTEL

Winner: Maverick Casino and Hotel Elko

2065 Idaho St.

775-738-2111

24 hours, 7 days a week

Maverick Casino and Hotel and Gold Country, owned and operated by Maverick Gaming, are the two premier regional hotel casinos in Elko. They provide unparalleled atmosphere, comfort and service to people from (or traveling through) Elko County.

Favorite: Home2Suites

Favorite: Ruby 360 Lodge

Favorite: Hotel Lamoille

BEST LOCAL COMPANY TO WORK FOR

Winner: Elko Federal Credit Union

2397 Mountain City Highway

775-738-4083

Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Elko Federal Credit Union is here to help you get the most out of life. Discover local financial expertise and resources for checking, savings, loads, online and mobile banking, mortgages and so much more – right in your backyard! EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.

Favorite: 5th Gear Powersports

Favorite: Full Range Physical Therapy LLC

BEST LOCAL NONPROFIT

Winner: Boys and Girls Club

782 Country Club Drive

738-2759

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.

Favorite: Shop With a Cop. Inc.

Favorite: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada

BEST LOCALLY OWNED BUSINESS

Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair

Favorite: The Stage Door Elko

Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining

CHAMPION OF ELKO COUNTY

Winner: Cindy Ellison

Favorite: Denise Bradshaw

Favorite: Barry Sorenson

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – AUTOMOTIVE

Winner: Elko Motor Company

1585 Lamoille Highway

775-777-2277

Sales: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Favorite: Dukes Diesel Repair

Favorite: Les Schwab Tire Center

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL

Winner: Denise Bradshaw, Bradshaw Law LLC

603 Pine St.

775-738-7444

Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.

Favorite: Elko Federal Credit Union

Favorite: Kidwell & Gallagher

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE - HOME & COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Winner: Western States Propane Elko

1207 Water St.

775-753-5950

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Western States Propane is an independent value-oriented propane company which provides competitive year-round pricing coupled with reliable, dependable, quality service based on integrity. Western States Propane services Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and surrounding areas. As a team, we are dedicated to making the use of propane as easy and convenient as possible while always providing quality customer service to our clients.

Favorite: Battle Born Tree Trimming, LLC

Favorite: Fielder Sewer & Drain

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – MEDICAL

Winner: Total Eyecare

2209 N. Fifth St.

775-738-8491

Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Favorite: Marina Hills Dental

Favorite: Aspen Quick Care

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RESTAURANT

Winner: The Star Hotel

246 Silver St.

775- 738-9925

The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.

Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos

Favorite: Luciano's

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RETAIL

Winner: 5th Gear Powersports

420 30th St.

775- 738-8933

Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Favorite: Real Deals

Favorite: Gabriela's Closet

Drink

BEST BAR

Winner: Stray Dog Pub & Café

374 Fifth St.

775-753-4888

Mon.-Sat. 3 p.m.-?

Favorite: The Stage Door Elko

Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining

BEST LOCAL COFFEE SHOP

Winner: Cowboy Joe Coffee

376 Fifth Street

775-753-5612

Favorite: Mudd Hutt

Favorite: Sierra Java

BEST MARGARITA

Winner: La Fiesta

780 Commercial St.

775-738-1622

Located in the heart of downtown Elko, La Fiesta is a locally-owned and family-managed fine Mexican restaurant that has served the area since 1997. Our restaurant is dedicated to providing remarkable family-style service, a comfortable and welcoming environment, and a variety of authentic, traditional, and modern Mexican dishes.

Favorite: Dos Amigos

Favorite: Garibaldi's Restaurant Elko

BEST SPORTS BAR

Winner: Matties Taphouse and Grill

Favorite: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Favorite: Muley's Bar & Family Grill

Entertainment

BEST CASINO

Winner: Gold Dust West Casino

1660 Mountain City Highway

775-777-7500

Open 24 hours

“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.

Favorite: Maverick Casino Hotel Elko

Favorite: Scoreboard Casino and Restaurant

BEST DJ COMPANY

Winner: DJ Daniel Garcia / Garcia Entertainment LLC

Favorite: DJ the DJ

Favorite: Pedro Marin Mobile DJ Service

BEST EVENT PLANNING COMPANY

Winner: I DO Event Planning

Favorite: Salud Events

Favorite: Blooming Events

BEST LOCAL EVENT

Winner: Elko 4th of July Fireworks

Favorite: Elko County Fair

Favorite: Country Under the Stars

BEST OUTDOOR DESTINATION

Winner: Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway

Favorite: Angel Lake

Favorite: Jarbidge Wilderness

BEST PLACE FOR A KID'S BIRTHDAY PARTY

Winner: Pizza Barn

2598 Idaho St.

775-738-2541

Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pizza Barn is a locally owned Independent restaurant. We have been in business over 37 years. Pizza Barn is a fun place to enjoy delicious food with family and friends. A great place to have a birthday party!

Favorite: Telescope Lanes

Favorite: TDC Athletics (Spring Creek)

BEST PLACE FOR FAMILY FUN

Winner: Telescope Lanes

346 Silver St.

775-738-3926

Favorite: Elko County Fairgrounds

Favorite: California Trail Interpretive Center

BEST PLACE FOR LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Winner: Elko County Fairgrounds

Favorite: The Stage Door Elko

Favorite: Maverick Casino and Hotel Elko

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

Winner: Rubies Sports Bar & Nightclub

442 Idaho St.

775-777-3561

Favorite: Maverick Casino Hotel Elko

Favorite: The Stage Door Elko

BEST PLACE TO GET MARRIED

Winner: Lamoille Grove

Favorite: 7th Canyon Ranch

Favorite: Ruby 360 Lodge

BEST PLACE TO TAKE OUT OF TOWN GUESTS

Winner: Lamoille Canyon

Favorite: The Star Hotel

Favorite: Northeastern Nevada Museum

BEST YOUTH ACTIVITY

Winner: Infinite Cheer & Tumble Gym

678 W. Silver Street No. 104

775-340-9368

Varies Monday - Friday 3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Infinite offers Competitive AllStar Cheer, youth fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes to Elko County athletes ages 2-18 years old. Our new 2nd location, opening soon, will offer wrestling and non-competitive cheer classes, as well as more fitness classes and non-competitive tumbling classes.

Favorite: Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko

Favorite: High Elevation FC

Food & Dining

BEST APPETIZERS

Winner: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Favorite:Luciano's

Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos

BEST BAKERY

Winner: Albertsons

2582 Idaho St.

775-738-8016

5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Favorite: Nuts Under a Buck

Favorite: Sugar y Spice

BEST BURGER

Winner: The Tasty Truck

Favorite: Khourys Marketplace

Favorite: O'Carroll's

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

Winner: Machi's Saloon & Grill

450 Commercial St.

775- 738-9772

Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing

Favorite: Star Hotel & Restaurant

Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos

BEST CATERER

Winner: Las Brisas

Favorite: The Star Hotel

Favorite: Port Of Subs- West Exit

BEST DESSERT

Winner: Old Timey Ice Cream

Food truck and event vendor

775-385-2582

Favorite: Luciano's

Favorite: Cold Stone Creamery

BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT

Winner: Pizza Barn

Favorite: Dos Amigos

Favorite: La Fiesta

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Winner: Las Brisas

Favorite: The Tasty Truck

Favorite: Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs

BEST LOCALLY OWNED RESTAURANT

Winner: The Star Hotel

Favorite: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Favorite: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Winner: La Fiesta

Favorite: Dos Amigos

Favorite: Garibaldi's Restaurant Elko

BEST PIZZA

Winner: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Favorite: Pizza Barn

Favorite: Blind Onion Pizza

BEST PLACE FOR A ROMANTIC DINNER

Winner: Luciano's

351 Silver St.

775- 777-1808

Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.

“Great food and ambiance. In a place known more for its Basque cuisine, Luciano’s brings a phenomenal Italian flavor that not only holds its own, but flourishes.” Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.

Favorite: Aspens at Maverick Casino and Hotel

Favorite: Ruby 360 Lodge

BEST PLACE FOR BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

Winner: Dreez

405 Silver St.

775- 777-7931

Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jon and Audrey Karr offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas.

Favorite: McAdoo's

Favorite: The Grille @ Gold Dust West

BEST PLACE FOR DINNER

Winner:Luciano's

Favorite: Star Hotel & Restaurant

Favorite: Toki Ona

BEST PLACE FOR LUNCH

Winner: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos

460 Commercial St.

775-753-9290

Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.

Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).

Favorite: Machi's Saloon & Grill

Favorite: 9 Beans & a Burrito

BEST SALAD

Winner: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos

Favorite: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill

Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining

BEST SANDWICH

Winner: Ogi Deli - Bar & Pintxos

Favorite: Port Of Subs- West Exit

Favorite: The Star Hotel Basque Dining

BEST STEAK

Winner: The Star Hotel

Favorite: Toki Ona

Favorite: Aspens at the Maverick Casino and Hotel

BEST STEAK SANDWICH

The Star Hotel Basque Dining

Favorite: Toki Ona

Favorite: Cooks Steak House & Saloon

BEST WAITSTAFF

Winner: The Star Hotel

Favorite: Luciano's

Favorite: Machi's Saloon & Grill

Health & Medical

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Winner: John Sherwood - Sherwood Chiropractic

2207 N. Fifth St.

775-738-2225 or 738-BACK

Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.

Serving Elko for over 30 years. On site X-ray and private treatment rooms. We do accept walk in patients and new patients.

Favorite: Dr. Josh Byers - Ignite Life Chiropractic

Favorite: Wade Taylor-Accelerated Medicine

BEST DENTIST

Winner: Barry Sorenson - Family Dental Care

263 Spring Valley Parkway, Ste. A-3

775- 738-3500

Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Family Dental Care is known for quality dental care for the whole family. Dr. Sorenson’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable while being at the dentist sets him apart.

Favorite: Dr. David Diehl - Marina Hills Dental

Favorite: Dr. Stephen Price - Great Basin Dental

BEST MEDICAL CLINIC/FACILITY

Winner: Aspen Quick Care

2511 Mountain City Hwy.

775-993-2800

250 Country Club Pkwy.

775-738-3000

Favorite: Prevail Behavioral Health – Roberta Andreozzi, APRN

Favorite: Morning Star Integrated Health Center

BEST OPTOMETRIST

Winner: Dr. Colby B. Curtis - Total Eyecare

2209 N. Fifth St.

775-738-8491

Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Favorite: Dr. Micah L. Williams - Total Eyecare

Favorite: Dr. Sergio Guzman - Guzman Eye Care

BEST PEDIATRICIAN

Winner: Chad M. Francom, PA-C - Slothower Pediatrics

1816 Pinion Road

775- 778-3652

Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Favorite: Dr. Celestine Hernandez, MD - Elko Clinic

Favorite: Dr. Joy Deguzman - Golden Health

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPY CLINIC

Winner: Full Range Physical Therapy

620 S.12th St., Ste. 110

775- 738-0818

Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.

Favorite: First Choice Physical Therapy

Favorite: Pinion Rehabilitation - Physical Therapy

BEST PHYSICIAN

Winner: Dr. David White - Aspen Quick Care

2511 Mountain City Hwy.

775-993-2800

250 Country Club Pkwy.

775-738-3000

Favorite: Josie D. Cervantes, NP - Elko Replenish Med Spa

Favorite: Dr. Patton Whimple - Dr. Patton Whimple

BEST PODIATRIST

Winner: Dr. Shane Draper - Elko's Foot & Ankle Specialists

1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200

775- 738-1100

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.

Favorite: Dr. John Patton - Patton Foot care

Favorite: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom - Elko's Foot & Ankle Specialists

BEST SURGEON

Winner: Dr. Chad Edwards - Pinion Orthopedics

1775 Browning Way No. 201, Elko

775-777-3535

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Chad Edwards is an Orthopedic Surgery specialist in Elko. He is passionate about all aspects of orthopedics and enjoys nothing more than improving the quality of life and function of his patients through both surgical and non-surgical techniques. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from his medical school, trained under 70 different surgeons throughout residency, and has extensive clinical research experience also. He is well suited to treat any orthopedic conditions, including joint replacements (should, hip, and knee), rotator cuff surgery, ACL reconstruction, carpal tunnel syndrome, fractures, and many more conditions.

Favorite: Dr. Shane Draper - Elko's Foot & Ankle Specialists

Favorite: Dr. George Winch - Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Home Services

BEST ARCHITECT

Winner: Catherine Wines

421 Railroad St.

775-738-7829

Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Catherine Wines is the principle architect at R6 Studio located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. R6 provides design and planning services for public, PQP, commercial, industrial, casino and residential building projects. Catherine is a native of Elko County and proud to own and operate her business here. She has a local commitment to the community and promises the personal care and attention that each of her projects deserve.

Favorite: Mike Lostra

Favorite: J D Long Architects

BEST CARPET CLEANING

Winner: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning

525 Water St.

775- 777-2220

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.

Favorite: Mr Sparkle

Favorite: Callaway Carpet Cleaning

BEST COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Winner: Braemar Construction LLC

2460 Puccinelli Parkway

775-777-2949

7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Favorite: Kelly Builders

Favorite: Rockwell Construction

BEST HOME & OFFICE CLEANING SERVICE

Winner: Cotton Cleaning

Favorite: The Clean Team, LLC

Best Home & Office Cleaning Service Helping Hands

BEST IN HOME IMPROVEMENT (NON-BUILDER)

Winner: Great Basin Granite

680 W. Cedar St., Suite B

775-748-5674

Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.

Favorite: The Home Depot

Favorite: Ace Hardware - Spring Creek

BEST LANDSCAPE & LAWN/YARD CARE

Winner: Battle Born Tree Trimming LLC

775-934-0180

Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.

Favorite: Ruby Rose Landscape

Favorite: Luna Landscaping

BEST MORTGAGE LENDER

Winner: Guild Mortgage

905 Railroad St., Suite 201

775-299-4290

Favorite: Elko Federal Credit Union

Favorite: Nevada State Bank

BEST NEW HOME BUILDER & REMODEL

Winner: Braemar Construction LLC

Favorite: Kelly Builders

Favorite: Merwin Homes

BEST PEST CONTROL

Winner: Ruby Mountain Pest Control

P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek

775- 778-0494

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Favorite: Battle Born Pest Control

Favorite: Beaver Getters Animal Control Service

BEST PLUMBING/HVAC

Winner: Snyder Mechanical

4745 Manzanita Lane

775- 738-5616

Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Favorite: Ruby Mountain HVAC

Favorite: Lonewolf HVAC-R

BEST REAL ESTATE AGENT

Winner: Colette Reynolds - eXp Realty

775-934-9575

Sun-Sat 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Favorite: Erica Quintero - Coldwell Banker Excel

Favorite: Chastity Harrell - eXp Realty

BEST REAL ESTATE CLOSING SERVICES

Winner: Stewart Title

810 Idaho St.

775-738-5181

Favorite: Guild Mortgage - Tara Gonzalez

Favorite: Ruby Mountain Home Inspections LLC

BEST REAL ESTATE OFFICE/AGENCY

Winner: Colette Reynolds EXP Group

Favorite: NextHome Infinity Realty

Favorite: Coldwell Banker Excel

Favorite: Mylissa Lanning Team, EXP Realty

Mining

BEST DRILLING COMPANY

Winner: Boart Longyear

605 Union Pacific Way

775-738-1980

Favorite: National Drilling

Favorite: Hackworth

BEST MINING COMPANY

Winner: Nevada Gold Mines LLC

1655 Mountain City Hwy.

775-748-1001

Favorite: Small Mine Development LLC (SMD)

Favorite: Kinross Bald Mountain Mine

BEST MINING ENGINEERING

Winner: A.M. Engineering

742 “D” Street

775-738-3113

A.M. Engineering is a full service engineering firm that has successfully managed projects from feasibility and master planning, to final design and construction management. We perform Engineering Design and Analysis, Residential and Commercial Retrofit Design, Streets and Highways, Water Distribution, Sanitary Sewer, Lift Stations, Pumping Systems, 3D Spatial Modeling, Construction Management, QA/QC Inspection and Materials Laboratory Services.

Favorite: Lostra Engineering

Favorite: Maptek

BEST MINING EQUIPMENT COMPANY

Winner: 5th Gear Powersports

Favorite: Cashman Equipment

Favorite: Komatsu

BEST MINING PARTS & SERVICE

Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair

Favorite: 5th Gear Powersports

Favorite: Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions

BEST MINING SUPPORT COMPANY

Winner: Dukes Diesel Repair

Favorite: 5th Gear

Favorite: Terry’s Pumpin & Potties

BEST MINING TRANSPORTATION

Winner: 5th Gear Powersports

Favorite: Coach USA

Favorite: My Ride To Work

Pets

BEST PET GROOMER

Winner: Hair of the Dog Grooming Salon

115 Spring Creek Pkwy.

775-388-0379

Favorite: Carries Critter Care

Favorite: Bark In Style LLC

BEST PET SERVICES, NON-VETERINARY

Winner: Home on the Range Pet Sitting

775-385-7222

Favorite: Carries Critter Care

Favorite: Bark In Style LLC

BEST VETERINARIAN

Winner: Dr. Kathryn Moriarty - Aspen Veterinary Clinic

Favorite: Dr. Mike Perchetti - Elko Veterinary Clinic

Favorite: Dr. Rob Finley - Tanabo Vet

BEST VETERINARY CLINIC

Winner: Aspen Veterinary

441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek

775-753-9111

Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.

Favorite: Elko Veterinary Clinic

Favorite: Tanabo

Services

ACCOUNTING & TAX SERVICES

Winner: Glennon & Sandoval Co.

475 Railroad St.

775-777-8497

Favorite: Read & Powell

Favorite: Tax Liability Consulting

Favorite: Covert Tax Services, Inc.

BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION

Winner: Nevada State Bank

2915 Mountain City Highway

775- 393-2350

Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future.

Favorite: Elko Federal Credit Union

Favorite: Nevada Bank and Trust

BEST FAMILY SOCIAL SERVICES ORGANIZATION

Winner: Prevail Behavioral Health – Roberta Andreozzi, APRN

380 Court St.

775-397-1904

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F

Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.

Favorite: Family Resource Center

Favorite: F.I.S.H. Thrift Store/Client Services

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Winner: Lynn Terras - Edward Jones

2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A

775-738-8925

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.

Favorite: Danny Gillins - Raymond James Financial Services

Favorite: Shabonya Dutton - State Farm

BEST INSURANCE AGENT

Winner: Cortney Worline - Worline Insurance

501 Oak St., Elko

775- 738-2324

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.—Fri.

Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Favorite: Michael Popp - Liberty Mutual

Favorite: Shabonya Dutton - State Farm

BEST LAW OFFICE

Winner: Kidwell & Gallagher

729 Commercial St.

775- 738-1000

Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch

Favorite: Bradshaw Law LLC

Favorite: Gerber Law Offices LLP

BEST LENDER, COMMERCIAL & CONSUMER

Winner: Elko Federal Credit Union

Favorite: Nevada State Bank

Favorite: Nevada Bank and Trust

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

Winner: Brandi Betancourt - Allusive Images

606 Commercial St., Suite 3

775-934-4171

7 days a week by appointment only

Favorite: Kate Brown Photography

Favorite: Savannah Johnson

Shopping

BEST ADVENTURE RETAILER

Winner: 5th Gear Powersports

420 30th St.

775- 738-8933

Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Favorite: Arms R Us

Favorite:Gateway RV

BEST CONSIGNMENT & THRIFT SHOP

Winner: Chique Unique & Antiques

608 Commercial St.

775-934-5411

Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Favorite: 5th Gear Powersports

Favorite: Ruby Mountain Resource Center Boutique

BEST FLORIST

Winner: Jewels Floral Studio

336 Silver St.

775-299-4366

Our friendly and creative design team is passionate about offering creative floral arrangements and gifts to make our client experience truly exceptional. Stop by and see how our space has been transformed from a paint storage area to our beautiful floral studio. Love flowers? Our Floral Subscription Service is happiness on repeat.

Favorite: LeeAnne's Floral Designs

Favorite: Evergreen Flower Shop & Events Co.

BEST FURNITURE STORE & HOME DÉCOR

Winner: Real Deals

2078 Idaho St.

775-777-9944

Favorite: Chique Unique & Antiques

Favorite: Wilson-Bates Furniture and Bedding

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Winner: Blohm Jewelers

495 Idaho St.

775-738-8466

Tues.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Favorite: Jensen Jewelers

Favorite: Stonecraft Jewelers

BEST PLACE TO BUY A UNIQUE GIFT

Winner: Carlin Trend Mining Supply & Services

369 Fifth St.

775-778-0668

Tues.-Fri. 8 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Favorite: Hayley's Gift Shop

Favorite: Northeastern Nevada Museum

Favorite: Real Deals